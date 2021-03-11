John Plahovinsak: Disabled war veterans waiting for long overdue action

Over 150,000 Vietnam War veterans are waiting for a decision from Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough to obtain VA benefits they earned for their medical conditions. This decision would be to add hypertension to the list of medical conditions presumed to be caused by exposure to Agent Orange.

The passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2021 added three new medical conditions presumed to be caused by the exposure to Agent Orange. These conditions were: bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinson and approximately 240,000 veterans were suffering from these ailments. The condition of hypertension was not included as an ailment within the NDAA.

Vietnam War veterans have been waiting years for the VA to recognize a linkage between hypertension and exposure to Agent Orange. Under the Agent Orange Act of 1991, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) was required to conduct biennial reviews of the evidence linking health conditions to exposure to Agent Orange. The law also required the VA to respond to these reviews within 60 days.

On November 16, 2018, the NASEM completed a review that found “sufficient” epidemiologic evidence existed to link hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) to exposure to Agent Orange. This review placed hypertension and MGUS “in a category that exceeded previous reviews of more than a dozen other conditions on VA’s presumptive list.”

The VA failed to make a determination on NASEM’s 2018 review. Instead, the former VA Secretary, Robert Wilkie, stated he wouldn’t make a decision concerning hypertension and MGUS until the end of 2020. He requested that two additional studies on these topics be completed. Because of the pandemic, the studies have been significantly delayed and now will not be completed until 2021, or later.

By adding the hypertension and MGUS medical conditions to the existing presumptive listing, veterans would have a lower threshold of evidence to produce in order to receive their earned VA benefits. The VA Secretary has the authority, under Section 501(a) of Title 38 (United States Code), to add medical conditions to the presumptive service-connected listing, without Congress being involved.

However, because of the lack of action by former VA Secretary Wilkie, United States Senators Jon Tester and Jerry Moran, leaders of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, have urged current VA Secretary McDonough to add hypertension to the list of conditions presumed to be caused by Agent Orange.

In their correspondence of February 26, 2021, they asked McDonough to determine whether the two additional studies (on hypertension authorized by Wilkie) were necessary. They also requested that he, and the VA, work with the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee to create a “fair, transparent process for illnesses to be added to the list of presumptive conditions in the future.”

The Senators’ request was based upon their opinion that government responses to veterans “have proved that the system to care for those affected by toxic exposures needs reform. The delay associated with this decision (on hypertension) is a case-in-point.”

The average age of a Vietnam veteran in 2021 is 74 years old. The Vietnam War was officially over in 1975. However, to a veteran that has been exposed to the toxic Agent Orange herbicide, the war still rages on. To the estimated 150,000 veterans affected with hypertension caused by Agent Orange, they are directly impacted every single day. These veterans need access to VA preventive health care and benefits.

During McDonough’s Senate Confirmation Hearing and first news briefing, he said he felt the urgency to act on the hypertension issue. He pledged to look at the scientific evidence, rather than the cost. “Inevitably people focus first on the cost. I want to focus first on the facts and the data and what we know,” stated the new VA Secretary.

Previously the VA has addressed toxic exposure in a piecemeal fashion. In addition to taking direct action on the hypertension and MGUS issues, the VA and Congress needs to establish an overall presumptive process framework to provide consistency in addressing toxic issues.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), along with other Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), feels that either Congress must enact legislation to include hypertension and MGUS as presumptive diseases linked in Agent Orange exposure or action must be taken by the VA Secretary to expedite and resolve this issue.

Senators Tester and Moran concluded their correspondence to McDonough, by stating: “There is no time for further delay, our veterans deserve transparent communications and decisive action.”

The DAV feels that “although some notable progress has been achieved over the past two decades for veterans who suffered illness due to toxic and environmental exposures, there are still too many who have yet to receive the full recognition, health care and benefits our nation owes them.”

We will continue to monitor the situation in regard to both hypertension and MGUS being added as presumptive diseases linked in Agent Orange exposure to ensure that we are keeping our promises to America’s veterans.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year Army veteran. He serves as State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and as Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County, Ohio.) He can be contacted at plahovinsak@msn.com.