Danny “Pops” Fey of Clermont County, Ohio passed away at home with his family on Saturday, February 27, 2021, he was 79 years old. Danny was born to the late William Fredrick and Sarah Elizabeth (nee Waters) Fey on May 22, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Danny is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years Loredana “Donna” Fey; his loving children Barb (Ed) Leever of Williamsburg, Ohio, Fred (Rhaye) Fey of Clermont County, Ohio, Elvin (Lisa) Hilton of Mainville, Ohio, Jason (Kelly) Farrell of New Richmond, Ohio, and Chris (Nancy) Farrell of Cincinnati, Ohio; his 13 cherished grandchildren; and his caring sisters Alice (Allie) Hagenschneider of Maderia, Ohio, Nancy (Jim) Williams of Maderia, Ohio and Donna Fey of Maderia, Ohio; along with many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Danny was preceded in death by two children Ronnie Hilton and Connie Anderson.

Danny retired from Honda East, then went to work at Don’s Mower Service, where he was an excellent mechanic. Danny would work on car engines and mower engines and fix whatever was wrong. Danny was also an avid fisherman and loved to be outdoors.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, family and friends were received beginning at 5:00 pm until the time of service.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home.