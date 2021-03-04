In 2011, I read A New Culture of Learning by Douglas Thomas and John Seely Brown. The book introduces the phrase “whitewater learning” to describe how technology is changing how our children play, access information, communicate with each other, and learn.

One might say the authors were ahead of their time. Then, this concept was hard for me to picture. Now, 10 years and a pandemic later, I understand why our learning environments need to match the speed and degree of change happening in the world around us.

The book defined whitewater learning as the ability to acquire useful knowledge and skills while at the same time practicing them in an environment that is constantly changing and presenting new challenges. This is just what West Clermont has done since the start of COVID-19.

I am proud of how resilient everyone in our schools has been—and continues to be—in navigating these whitewaters. We’ve kept students at the center of our decision-making process regardless of current skill sets, infrastructure, and personal fears about the long-term impact of the coronavirus. We’ve supported students through academics and with their social/emotional and physical needs.

Many of us now recognize that this school year is not simply a pause on our traditional way of learning. Not everything is going to go back to the way it was pre-COVID. That’s why we’re exploring possibilities now to help lay the foundation for what the future of West Clermont Schools will be.

Thomas and Brown said one component of whitewater learning is learning networks. Learning networks are the idea that learning takes place beyond the traditional school building. They envisioned these networks as a web of environments that includes libraries, after-school programs, homes, museums, community centers, and online resources where a wide range of devices such as smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices are used to help students learn.

When technology use is mentioned in this way in educational conversations, some assume that people are, or will no longer be, an integral part of a child’s learning journey. The authors are quick to point out, however, that people play a critical role in learning networks. People are what inspire, guide, and protect students’ learning.

Never have we understood the significance of what this means as we do now. All students need families, educators, and their community closely linked. We all must do our part. The pandemic has forced us to expand and integrate learning beyond the walls of our schools and beyond traditional school hours.

Our district leadership team is studying enrollment trends and forecasting what enrollment may look like next year if various learning models are still offered. We’re asking important questions like how will we continue to raise the bar and close the learning gap, what roles or skills are needed to be more responsive to the diverse learning and social/emotional needs of students, and how will we continue to support the 1:Wolf (a device for every student K-12) technology initiative?

We will be working with the Board of Education and our staff to answer these questions as we plan for the rest of this year and beyond. There are many unknowns, but if we have learned anything from leading through this pandemic, it’s that we can overcome unknowns when students are at the center, staff is supported, and family and community are full-fledged partners in the educational process. Together as one community, we Learn. Lead. Succeed.