Our quaint village, New Richmond on the Ohio River, is proud to be the home of some amazing restaurants and businesses.

A few honorable mentions are Front Street Café, Bucks Riverside Grill, the Green Kayak, and Skippers on the river. We are excited to announce there are additional businesses scheduled to open this spring as well. The Showboat Majestic, Wholly Beans coffee shop, Sunset Beach Bar and Grill, Ace Hardware, Anytime Fitness, Eastside Boutique and Faulkner Graphics and Gifts’s.

However. with the excitement of the established restaurants and new businesses coming, we simply cannot forget other local gems located here in our village, such as the Worshouse Laundry at 426 Front Street in New Richmond. They have brand new dryers and washers to handle even the toughest washing needs you have. They have top load washers as well as 20, 40 and 60 pound front load washers. A newly rehabbed interior and soon to be exterior makes your visit to the Worshouse Laundry Mat an enjoyable experience. Open 6:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. with attendant on duty 11:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m..

The Collective is a curated collection of handcrafted goods from local and regional artists. A family and artist owned gallery boutique of sorts currently featuring just over 100 artists. The range of work is extensive, from paintings and photography to soaps and coffee, and everything in between. There is a little something for everyone. An experience that will leave you feeling inspired and happy. The Collective is housed in a beautiful historic church, which sits at the gateway of our village, on the corner of Walnut St. and US 52. Hours are Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

River Village Shoppe is an unique antique boutique that has items on consignment and also houses an eclectic mix of items from our many vendors. It’s located in a beautiful historic building located at 310 Washington St New Richmond Ohio 45157 and is open Wednesday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m..

They also have been in business since July of 2012 in New Richmond. Queen City Arms is located at 322 Sycamore Street New Richmond, Ohio. Buying, selling, and building guns and accessories. They also offer training classes including concealed handgun license classes. Please visit their website for more information, such as business hours.

Mr. Grims Nostalgic Nook is located at 128 Front Street in NR. Hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “A trip down memory lane. We have everything for all ages. We have the toys that takes parents back to their childhood and the hot new toys for the youngsters.” Mr. Grims Queen City Inkslingers is located at 320 Sycamore Street right next to Queen City Arms. Our friends there specialize in screen printing and vinyl work. Vinyl decals for cars, front windows and doors. Store hours: closed on Sunday and Monday; open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Glenn Ewing

New Richmond Mayor