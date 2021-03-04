In 2014, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) established the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR). According to estimates from the VA, over 3 million veterans are eligible to register in the AHOBPR.

From 2014 to August 2018, the VA recorded 129,000 veterans registering for the AHOBPR. However, as of February 15, 2021, the VA reported that only 231,239 veterans have enrolled in the registry.

Open burn pits were established in the close proximity of military posts in Iraq, Afghanistan and other Southwestern Asia countries, starting in 1990. The purpose of these burn pits was to destroy military solid waste. The burning practice continued until 2009, when it was discontinued.

The size of the burn pits varied. For example, Camp Victory had three football field-sized open burn pits. Burned waste products included: used medical supplies, plastics, electronics, aluminum products, DEET-soaked tents, petroleum and oil lubricants, chemicals, rubber, batteries and unexploded munitions. Jet fuel was often soaked into the debris to intensify the fires.

The toxic airborne vapors and fumes produced by the burning materials were constantly inhaled by military personnel. The burning of hazardous materials and chemicals in the open-air pits emits deadly toxic carcinogens and substances which have caused a host of diseases, many severe and deadly.

The symptoms from toxic burn pit exposure have ranged from asthma, chronic bronchitis, constrictive bronchitis, coughing (that does not subside), difficult breathing, headaches/migraines, heart conditions, leukemia, lung cancer, pulmonary ailments, reduced liver or kidney functions; skin cancer, skin lesions, stomach cancer to severe throat infections.

A 2018 Study by researchers at Augusta University found that veterans were more likely to develop serious types of cancer the more they were exposed to burn pits. A 2019 Study published in the Open Journal of Emergency Medicine indicated that 80% of the soldiers deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq were exposed to burn pits and roughly 60% of the veterans reported symptoms.

The VA currently attributes only a limited range of temporary health effects to burn pit exposure. The VA’s disability compensation system places direct responsibility on veterans to prove that their decline in health is directly attributable to toxic exposure due to their military service.

Since there is no current presumptive service connection for burn pit exposure, veterans must file claims for direct service connection for diseases and illnesses related to burn pit exposure.

From June of 2007 through 2020, the VA had decided 12,517 direct service claims for diseases elevated to burn pit exposure. Approximately 80% of those filed claims have been denied and only 1,840 have been granted VA benefits for burn related claims.

Many of those denials are caused by veterans not knowing what specific toxins they were exposed to while in close proximity of the open burn pits. Therefore, veterans cannot obtain a medical opinion relating/linking their disabling condition directly to the specific toxins.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) recommends that a method to overcome this situation is for the VA to concede burn pit exposure for veterans currently eligible to enroll in the AHOBPR as well as to concede their exposure to the same toxins and chemicals contained in the VA’s M21-1 Manual.

A VA concession of burn pit exposure will not establish the presumptive service connection for VA disability compensation. It will remove the requirement for veterans to prove their individual exposure to burn pits and the specific types of toxins emitted from such pits for disability claims (based on direct service connection.)

Congress can take action and enact legislation to concede burn pit exposure and remove the main obstacles for veterans having to prove their individual exposure to burn pits and the types of toxins emitted, for claims based on direct service connection or the VA can take the same action. But the affected veterans and the various Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) must also be involved.

According to cited estimates from the VA, 2018 and 2019 Studies, there are 1.4 million veterans eligible to enroll in the AHOBPR but only 231, 239 veterans (or 16.5%) have registered. The VA reports that 56,660 veterans (or 4.2%) started but didn’t complete the registration process.

The primary reason the VA established the registry was to gather information to determine whether long-term health conditions may be related to airborne hazard exposures. Adverse health conditions may occur many years after exposures and the registry can assist in identifying and developing treatments.

Veterans are encouraged to participate in the registry. One of the main reasons that veterans don’t participate in the registry, according to the Iraqi and Afghanistan Veterans of America, (IAVA), is that it is voluntary and not well- known.

The American Legion has coined the phrase, Burn Pits: “The New Agent Orange,” and had a three-part series on this topic in 2018. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has also been fighting for Open Burn Pit legislation in Congress for many years. This is a Congressional priority for the VSOs, but veterans who served in Southwestern Asia (near airborne toxic open burn pits anytime from 1990 to 2009) must participate and enroll in the AHOBPR.

For additional information on Open Burn Pits or the Registry, please contact plahovinsak@msn.com.

John Plahovinsak, a 32-year retired Army veteran, is the State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Department of Ohio. He is also the DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Adjutant.