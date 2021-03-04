Howdy folks—I had dinner with a couple of friends at Frisch’s today. Bob and Glydes Lytle were the friends and they were celebrating their marriage of 65 years. They have been close Grange friends for many years. Another friend said she had a donut that was old and hard so she put it outside for the birds and a opossum was eating it. Then a flock of blackbirds ran the opossum off. This lady was Loretta Blevins. This lady is as concerned about feeding the birds as I am. I was talking to a friend of mine that lives in New Richmond. He was pleased that the Showboat Majestic has been docked there. That will be a good thing for both the town and the Showboat Majestic.

I was talking to Robin at the Shepherd’s Place and she has a full house for the craft show on March 6 from 9 AM till 3 PM. They will have another show on March 27 also at 9 AM to 3 PM. Both of these are sold out. The Old Bethel Methodist church here at East Fork was originally built in 1805. It was built from logs and it burnt down and then another one was built and it burned down also. Then they built the present church in 1850. I saved the old church from being sold and torn down it is the Lords house. The church is now on the National Historic Registry.

Well, the big snow is about gone. If you look at some of these parking lots at the stores and restaurants there is a pile of snow that is 4 to 5 feet high. I had some problems with my scooter in the heavy snow, so I am thankful the snow is just about gone. The last couple days I have been able to go around town a little.

I was talking to Grants Greenhouse and they have tomatoes, peppers, and several kinds of vegetables planted and several of them are growing. The tomatoes will be set at the greenhouse on State Route 131 above Williams Corner. Danny told me he would hope to have ripe tomatoes by the first of June.

I was talking to the bait shop in Afton. Mike had to go upstate to get minnows for the fisherman. There were about 10 or 12 folks going fishing today. The lake is up about 8 feet but is clear so it looks like the folks will be catching fish. The weather looks good all week. Mike said his wife drove down to the lake Saturday and saw two bald eagles. While she was there, she saw a big owl and her baby flying around. There is so much to see on the lake if you take your time to look. I saw a few robins this week so that may indicate spring is not far off. I have several morning doves coming to the feeder along with the red headed woodpeckers.

It has been several weeks since I have seen Paula so her daughter is going to bring her down to my place on Monday, March 1, so we can have lunch together. That will be good. She had an accident with her car, and she is waiting to see how it will be for her to drive again.

I talked to Mike again and he said the folks that went fishing on Saturday with the lake up about 8 feet did good. There were two boats that were going out to the lake and the feller said the fish were already wet so they might as well go and catch some. Mike said today was his mother-in-law‘s birthday so happy birthday from the old fisherman.

I had a dream this morning about our past Pastor, Rev. Crabtree and his wife Scottie. In the dream, they had a pond on their place and there were some folks there fishing. He was there with his wife and I was there with Ruth Ann.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …