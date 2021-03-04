Fourteen county wrestlers eyeing state tournament spot

After two days of competition at the district level, over a dozen Clermont County wrestlers are still in the hunt for a state tournament spot.

Fourteen athletes from eight schools enter the final day of tournament action on Saturday, March 6 needing at least one win to punch a ticket to state.

Six of those wrestlers are still in line to wrestle for a district championship. In Division I, Milford’s Kaleb Gelter pinned St. Xavier’s Joe Cook in 1:37 and Northmont’s Payton Lupton in 2:20 to advance to the championship semifinal.

Gelter, now 22-5 this season, will face Springboro’s Parker Smith (34-3) in a championship semifinal tomorrow.

In Division II, four Clermont County athletes are in the championship semifinals.

Batavia’s Brandon Sauter pinned Monroe’s Cooper Campbell and Licking Valley’s Joe Perkins in the first period to advance to the final four on the championship bracket.

Sauter is slated to face Jonathan Alder’s Josh Proper in a 120-pound semifinal at Wilmington High School.

Teammate Nathan Kulbe is one of four wrestlers remaining in the championship bracket at 126 pounds. Kulbe pinned Urbana’s Layne Settle in 2:43 then defeated Clinton-Massie’s Grant Moorman 3-1 to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

He is slated to face Graham’s Nolan Gessler in a semifinal bout tomorrow.

Two of the four remaining wrestlers in the Division II 152 pound class are from Clermont County.

Bethel-Tate’s Hank Williams pinned Eaton’s Daniel Caldwell (1:45) and Alder’s Carson Griener (4:16) to advance to one semifinal matchup.

At the bottom of the bracket, Goshen’s Jon Woodward won a pair of major decisions to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Woodward topped Northwestern’s Josh Dooley 14-4 and Franklin’s Landon Speers 13-4 in his two matches thus far.

Williams is slated to face Graham’s Trace Braun in one semifinal bout. Woodward squares off against Granville’s Douglas Terry in the other.

In Division III, Clermont Northeastern’s Hayden Mattes is one of four wrestlers remaining in the championship bracket.

Mattes pinned Lehman Catholic’s Anthony Stumpo in 1:04 and Preble Shawnee’s Triston Engle in 2:40. He will face Coldwater’s Caleb Stammen in the championship semifinals at Troy.

Eight additional Clermont County wrestlers posted 2-1 records in the district tournament and remain in the consolation bracket.

West Clermont’s Bryan Hertel won his first match at 113 pounds, pinning Troy’s Nolan Fox in 4:45.

Hertel dropped his second bout to Springboro’s Hayden Hollis 12-6. He rebounded in the consolation bracket, keeping his season alive with a pin of Northmont’s Noah Allen in 4:30.

The West Clermont senior is scheduled to face Centerville’s Simon Taylor in the third round of consolation action.

Teammate Ryan Walker is also still alive in the tournament. Walker pinned Beavercreek’s Hunter Martin in 5:12 to start the day, but a 16-0 tech fall by Sycamore’s Eugene Harney dropped Walker to the consolation bracket.

Walker then pinned Anderson’s Sean Hartley to advance to the third round of the consolation bracket. He is slated to face Little Miami’s Caden Moore on Saturday.

Three Clermont wrestlers are hanging on in the Division II consolation tournament.

Batavia’s Blake Niehaus pinned River Valley’s Gabe Thacker in 2:14 but was bounced to the consolation bracket one match later by Graham’s Beric Jordan (27-10 tech fall).

Niehaus then pinned Granville’s Peyton Costa to advance to the next round of the 106-pound tournament. He will wrestle Alder’s Xavier Pierce in the third round on Saturday morning.

Goshen’s Sebastian Sancartier dropped his first match at 170 pounds, a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Lakewood’s Robert Taylor.

Sancartier picked up a pair of pins in the consolation bracket, beating Oakwood’s Dane Wertz in 3:28 and Bellefontaine’s Trent Kelly in 3:00. He is scheduled to wrestle Graham’s Timmy Greenhouse in the third round of the consolation tournament.

Like Sancartier, New Richmond’s Billy Foster dropped his first tournament match. London’s Antonio Burns pinned Foster in 1:30 in the first round of the championship bracket.

Foster rebounded with a pair of wins in the consolation rounds. He pinned Bellefontaine’s Josh Steiner in 2:28, then defeated Monroe’s Zach Hagedorn 6-5 to keep his season alive.

Foster is slated to face Valley View’s Keith Kinner in the third round of the consolation tournament.

Finally, three locals remain in Division III.

Williamsburg’s Dylan Rowland took down Spencerville’s Carder Miller 9-8 in his opening match at 120 pounds. Rowland then fell to Miami East’s Max Shore 16-1 (tech fall) in the championship quarterfinals.

The Wildcat senior came back with a pin of Ada’s Colton Biederman in 2:24 to advance to the third round of the consolation tournament.

Rowland will wrestle Coldwater’s Nick Kline in his next match.

CNE’s Colby Johnson sandwiched a pair of pins around a loss at 132 pounds. Johnson pinned Lincolnview’s Dylan Hensley in 1:35 to start the tournament, but a 4-3 loss to Mechanicsburg’s Jesse Stroud dropped the sophomore to the consolation bracket.

Johnson came back with a pin of Dayton Northridge’s Riley Holmes in 4:08 to remain in the district tournament. He will face Miami East’s Garret Kowalak in the third round of the consolation tournament.

Williamsburg’s Trent Kellerman won his opening match at 182 pounds, pinning Wayne Trace’s Nathan Osborne in 2:37.

Indian Lake’s Lane Mefford knocked Kellerman to the consolation bracket, giving the junior just his second loss this season in a 6-4 defeat.

Kellerman picked up his 30th win of the year in the next match. He pinned National Trail’s Ethan Wilson in 2:59, advancing to the third round of the consolation tournament.

Kellerman is slated to face Allen East’s Gage Wireman in that round of the tournament.

Wrestlers in the championship semifinals clinch a state tournament trip with a victory. Those remaining in the consolation rounds need two wins to advance.

The final day of wrestling at all three sites follows a similar schedule.

In the Division I (Kettering Fairmont) and Division II (Wilmington) tournaments, wrestlers from 106 pounds through 145 pounds begin at 10 a.m. and wrestle through the placement matches.

The Division II tournament will start wrestling from 152 pounds through 285 pounds at 4 p.m. Division I matches in those same classes start at 5 p.m.

In Division III, matches from 106 pounds through 145 pounds begin at 9:30 a.m. The remaining weight classes begin at 3:30 p.m.