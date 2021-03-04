A.D.Mc., a Sicilian-Irish American birthed uniquely prolific gifted traveling Artist & Poet was finally able to make it HOME on 2-24-2021! Few people understood his years of wanderings and sufferings. Were not even interested in getting to know this “homeless” man who touched and influenced many lives.

People are alive today because he cared about LIFE! Children gained skills in mechanics, sports, music, how to deal with autism, cooking and other life skills. Eventually, some — like “Mara” — became leaders in their own communities. GOD sustained him through it all … in spite of a physician’s prognosis that he would not live to see 2009 end! The metastasized cancer provided the gate to his Beloved City, Creator and Redeemer TODAY!

He leaves behind those who are still alive — whose lives he touched. He was welcomed by many who’ve preceded him: Rhonda, Jack, Sister Victoriana … even some labeled “homeless” … who were also misjudged by society.

His earthly remains will be “buried” in open waters when weather permits. A signature of his free spirit traveling into the eternity of life promised by Yeshua, God the Father Incarnate. Submitted by Viktoria McCulley-McGill, advocate on behalf of our suffering, disabled, and homeless.