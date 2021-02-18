Several Clermont girls wrestlers heading to state

Nearly a dozen Clermont County athletes made history this past weekend.

Ten county wrestlers advanced out of the first-ever Southwest District Girls tournament, held at Harrison High School on Sunday, February 14. All 10 of them move to the state tournament, scheduled to be held over two days on February 20 and 21.

New Richmond’s Kaitlyn Fischer placed third at 106 pounds. Fischer dropped her first-round contest to Waverly’s Savanna Johnson, but she rebounded with three straight wins.

She pinned Greeneview’s Olivia Bender in 2:29 to advance to the consolation semifinal. Fischer then defeated Chaminade Julienne’s Melanie Kenney 18-8, clinching a spot in the third-place match.

Fischer won that bout, pinning Teays Valley’s Ava Miller in 3:32.

Another local placed third at 111 pounds. Bethel-Tate’s Alexa Donahue pinned CNE’s Amber Averwater in 3:10 to start her day. She then fell to Fairfield’s Rachel Elizondo in 5:20, dropping to the consolation bracket.

Donahue then pinned Mason’s Brynn Clark in 2:o9 to earn a spot in the third-place match. That contest ended in the first period, with Donahue pinning Miamisburg’s Aubrey Garrison in 1:16.

CNE’s first qualifier came at 116 pounds. Abbey Puckett pinned Colerain’s Bailey Brewer in 3:27 to advance to the championship semifinal.

Puckett fell to Western Brown’s Dakota Propeck via pin in 4:57, dropping to the consolation bracket.

An 18-9 major decision win over Mason’s Camryn Etheridge clinched Puckett’s spot at state. She defeated Brewer again for good measure, pinning her in 1:51 to win the third-place match.

Ivy Stephan will be representing the Lady Rockets at state in the 131-pound class. She fell to Miamisburg’s Cassia Zammit in 37 seconds to start the tournament, dropping to the consolation bracket.

Stephan pinned Bethel-Tate’s Sam Hazenfield in 1:28 to advance to the third-place match.

She finished fourth, falling to Harrison’s Aaliyah Lee in 4:49.

CNE’s Lilly Braden advanced to state by placing third at 143 pounds. Braden dropped her lone match of the tournament, falling to Fairfield’s Marissa Meyer in 2:58.

Two locals qualified at 150 pounds. CNE’s Jesse Foebar placed third at that weight class, pinning Bethel-Tate’s Sallie Wesselman in 2:34.

Kylie Prather advanced to state at 160 pounds, defeating Harrison’s Molly Hudler 9-5 in the third-place match. Bethel-Tate’s Jade Hartness placed sixth, falling to Bishop Fenwick’s Emily Von Dohre in 2:28.

The county’s final qualifier came at 189 pounds. Bethel-Tate’s Chloe Vining placed fourth, falling to Waverly’s Chloe Lemaster in 4:58.

Harrison won the team title with 127 points. Mason placed second (120) followed by Waverly (115) and Western Brown (95).

CNE led all local teams in the standings, placing seventh with 69 points. Bethel-Tate (45 points) placed 11th.

The state tournament will be split over two days. On Saturday, February 20, wrestlers from 101 pounds to 131 will compete starting at 11 a.m.

Wrestlers from 137 pounds to 235 pounds compete on Sunday, February 21 at 11 a.m.

A gallery of photos from this event can be found on the Clermont Sun Sports Facebook page.