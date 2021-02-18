Milford and Turpin’s girls basketball team met twice in the regular season, with both games being closely contested, five-point losses for the Lady Eagles.

The sectional tournament matchup between the same schools was just as close, and unfortunately for Milford, the result was the same.

The Lady Eagles rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half, but Turpin was able to make just enough free throws to hold on for a 63-59 win.

Milford trailed 15-9 after one quarter and 34-23 at halftime. Head coach Dave Fallis said the team simply lacked energy to start.

“We didn’t come with energy,” Fallis said. “That’s been our problem all year, that’s why we’ve been up and down. We still have that fear factor a little bit when the stage gets a little bigger. When we played Little Miami, that was a big stage, and we played fantastic. We came out here and we were excited, then we fell flat. I don’t know if they were intimidated because we lost to them two times, but every game we played with them has been such a fun game.”

Milford flipped the switch in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles outscored Turpin 22-11 in the period, taking the g ame into the fourth quarter tied at 45.

“Our third quarter was great,” Falis said. “That’s who we are, that third quarter. We can’t sustain that for 32 minutes for some reason. We’ll learn and we’ll move forward. We told them this should be fuel for your offseason workouts.”

Milford’s defense played a big role in that turnaround.

“We have to play much better defense,” Fallis said. “We have to be chaotic, we have to put pressure on their guards, we have to press full court, get them to turn the ball over because we were struggling to score a little bit. We had to have our defense create some offense.”

The teams battled throughout the fourth period. Turpin led by one point with under 20 seconds to play, prompting a Milford foul. Turpin missed the front-end of the one-and-one, but despite dropping four players back past half court leaving just the shooter at the line, the Lady Spartans were able to secure a rebound in a one-on-four situation to put the game away.

“We’re still learning,” Fallis said. “I was hoping we had learned enough this season that this was the culmination of a lot of good things, and it almost was but we had to play catch up from the very beginning.”

Milford was led by Paige Ayler, who scored 18 points and secured five rebounds. Miah O’Toole tallied 14 points, with Kaylie McKenney adding 13.

Devin Morris, Milford’s lone senior, scored four points and had three assists in her final game as a member of the Lady Eagles.

“She’s been great,” Fallis said. “A great student-athlete. She’s had some great words of wisdom for the younger players, we’re going to miss her. She’s probably got one of the strongest shoe games on the team, someone is going to have to replace that role.”

The loss ends Milford’s season at 12-11 overall, the first winning season for the program since the 2015-2016 campaign.

“I told them in the locker room, our journey is different than everybody else’s,” Fallis said. “We’ve got to learn to compete harder in the ECC. That’s why I picked this game for the first round, we’re going to have to be able to figure out how to beat Turpin if we’re going to compete for the league title next year. We just have to figure out how to be mentally tough no matter who we’re playing. It doesn’t matter what the opponent’s jersey says, just go do what we do.”

A gallery of photos from this game can be found on the Clermont Sun Sports Facebook page.