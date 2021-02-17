Submitted by Great Oaks.

Virtual competitions in finance, marketing, technology, and management ended with top West Clermont/Great Oaks students headed to online state competition in March.

The annual events were held by the regional Business Professionals of America organization.

Students from across the region demonstrated their knowledge and ability in a variety of ways.

The competitions included financial analysis, website design, marketing research, computer programming demonstrations, video creation, and more. The top finishers in each of the 90 events advance to state, where they test their skills against other top Ohio high schoolers.

The state qualifiers are:

· Luke Kamphaus: Financial Math & Analysis (first), Administrative Support Concepts (fourth), Advanced Accounting (first), Payroll Accounting (second)

· Quin Bose: Banking and Finance (sixth), Fundamental Word Processing (first)

· Ryan Bross: Financial Math & Analysis (third), Advanced Accounting (second), Personal Financial Management (second)

· Alexis Capurro: Advanced Word (first), Prepared Speech (third)

· Lindsey Carter: Interview Skills (second), Administrative Support Team (first, teamed with Diego Saavedra)

· Nathan Cox: Financial Math & Analysis (second), Management, Marketing and Human Resources (fifth), Banking and Finance (first), Personal Financial Management (first)

· Zak Franz: Payroll Accounting (first), Advanced Interview Skills (second)

· Alex Koch: Administrative Support Concepts (fifth), Fundamental Accounting (first)

· Michelle Malan: Integrated Office Applications (first), Human Resources (third)

· Diego Saavedra: Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications (first), Administrative Support Team (first, teamed with Lindsey Carter)

Students who excel in state competition can advance to the National Leadership Conference in May.

BPA is a national student organization promoting business, technical and marketing skills, with 43,000 members in over 2,300 chapters in 23 states.