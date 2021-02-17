Submitted by Wright State University.

Wright State University has released its list of graduates from the Fall 2020 Semester and its Dean’s List from the Fall 2020 Semester.

Degrees awarded:

More than 1,300 students earned degrees from Wright State University at the conclusion of the Fall 2020 Semester on December 12.

– Miliben Anandbhai Bhakta, Cincinnati, masters degree in microbiology and immunology. – Valerie Dagher, Cincinnati, bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

– Dale Eppert, Milford, bachelor’s degree in computer science.

– Walter Garcia Hernadez, Milford, masters degree in clinical psychology.

– Daria Hofmann, Batavia, bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

– Kimberly Sturgill, Goshen, bachelor’s degree in classical languages and cultures.

Dean’s List:

More than 2,600 Ohio students at Wright State University earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2020 Semester, based on their grade point averages. All students must take 12 or more credit hours and must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average to be placed on the Dean’s List.

– Nathan Arnold, Milford, majoring in finance. – Jesalyn Duncanson, Hamersville, majoring in biological sciences. – Jared Gibson, Milford, majoring in computer engineering.

– Caitlyn Grooms, New Richmond, majoring in public health.

– Nathan Hawkins, Milford, majoring in art.

– Abraham Ivan, Batavia, majoring in performance. – Kevin Lausche, Cincinnati, majoring in acting. – Dara Lemberg, Milford, majoring in organizational leadership.

– Sheena Pankajkumar Patel, Milford, majoring in accountancy.

– Seth Perkins, Milford, majoring in mechanical engineering. – Jenna Steward, Batavia, majoring in organizational leadership. – Kimberly Sturgill, Goshen, majoring in classical languages and cultures. – Hunter Wallace, Bethel, majoring in supply chain management.

