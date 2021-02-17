Submitted by Sporty’s Academy.

Keagan Gadbury soloed in a single-engine aircraft on January 27, 2021. This was Gadbury’s first flight as a student pilot without his instructor in the aircraft. Gadbury is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Keagan Gadbury resides in Batavia, OH and is the son of Sarah and Todd Gadbury. When Gadbury completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

For more information about professional pilot training in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont visit www.ucclermont.edu or call 513-732-5200.