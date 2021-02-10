Home Community USS Ohio conducts scheduled evolution Community USS Ohio conducts scheduled evolution February 10, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Sailors assigned to the Gold crew of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) transit Apra Harbor during a scheduled evolution in Guam. Ohio is conducting surveillance, training, and other critical missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kelsey J. Hockenberger). View Comments Batavia overcast clouds enter location 50.9 ° F 52.5 ° 50.1 ° 61 % 1.7mph 100 % Sun 55 ° Mon 67 ° Tue 66 ° Wed 59 ° Thu 60 °