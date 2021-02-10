Submitted by Catholic Rural Life.

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, Catholic Rural Life, Adams-Brown Diabetes Education Coalition and The Ohio State University Extension will sponsor the Thirteenth Annual “Buy Local Foods” Seminar.

Michaela Oldfield and Anne Schneider from the Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council will give the keynote address about “The Benefits of Having a Local Food Council.” After the keynote address, there will be several break-out sessions.

One of these will continue the discussion of a food council for Brown County, with tools for how to form one and insights from folks from other counties who has been involved in this effort. Other small group discussions will be about gourd growing and crafting, safe food preservation and direct marketing local foods during a pandemic. The seminar will be held virtually on Zoom. To register, please follow this link to Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/yytlenko For more information, call Julie Kline 937-515-1807, Sue Basta 937-515-6900 or Pat Hornschemeier 513-752-0647. There is no charge for admission.

For further information, call Patrick Hornschemeier 513-752-0647.