Locals named to University of Utah fall 2020 Dean’s List

Submitted by the University of Utah.

The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,700 students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Local students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List include:

Evan Dehlinger of Cincinnati, whose major is listed as Computer Science BCS

Jordan Beck of Milford, whose major is listed as Pre Business BA

Chloe Taylor of Amelia, whose major is listed as Pre Business BS

Tyler Nafziger of Cincinnati, whose major is listed as Biomedical Engineering BIO

