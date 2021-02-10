By Emma Robertson

Felicity Franklin FFA Reporter

The Ohio Leadership Conference is an event held by the Ohio FFA and is annually held at the statehouse. Due to Covid-19, the event was moved to a virtual format. Felicity-Franklin FFA Officer Team got the opportunity to attend this event. These members were Landen Tull, Luke Jennings, Emily Hardewig, Carly McClure, Audrey Pinger, Emma Robertson, Alisha Boone, Makayla Lindsey, Lane Bruan and Raven Schnarrenberg. The Felicity FFA Officers were able to hear from government officials, agricultural professionals and Ohio FFA State Officers.

FFA members learned about leadership, lobbying in their communities and state, and the future of agriculture in government. FFA Members were also involved in live activities, learning about telling their “Ag Story” in order to help others understand why agriculture and agriculture education are important in our country. Through this event, FFA members across the state were able to talk and learn together, virtually.