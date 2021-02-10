By Emma Robertson,

Felicity Franklin FFA Reporter

In October 2020, during the National FFA Convention, FFA Member Tia Louiso received her American FFA Degree. According to the National FFA Organization, “As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence”. Less than one percent of FFA members receive the American Degree. Tia has been working towards her American Degree for over seven years. Tia has earned the highest honor available to an FFA Member, and her chapter and community are extremely proud of her achievements.