Austin Snyder of Batavia, OH, has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year.

The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

