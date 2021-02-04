Rockets rally, Wildcats hold on for 50-44 win

One month to the day after win number three on the season, the Williamsburg boys basketball team picked up win number four.

The Wildcats took down Clermont Northeastern 50-44 on Friday, January 29, the program’s first win since a 65-60 triumph over Riverview East on December 29, 2020.

Williamsburg spent 18 days between those two wins shut down due to COVID protocols. They returned on Tuesday, January 26 with a loss to Felicity, but Carter Sunderman and Dan Jones did their best to snap a three-game skid, combining for 29 points against CNE.

The visiting Wildcats led 15-13 after one quarter and 23-20 at halftime. Head coach Cory Moore said the team simply started slow.

“Honestly, I just felt like they had more energy than us,” Moore said. “I mean our boys didn’t come out and play hard. The first half, I thought they outplayed us. We had some energy in the second half.”

In the third period, the Wildcats build a lead as big as nine points before CNE chipped away, cutting the margin to 38-33 after three quarters. Williamsburg head coach Dan McKibben said the Wildcats were able to make some baskets at crucial times throughout the contest.

“We made some shots,” McKibben said. “We got a few stops, we went 2-3 zone there in the second half and they weren’t hitting at the time. We came down and we were able to get a couple to go for us. It felt good to get back on track a little bit tonight.”

CNE had chances in the fourth quarter at the free-throw line, but the Rockets couldn’t take advantage. They went 0-for-8 from the line in the period, including three straight misses on the front end of one-and-ones.

“Free throws lost us that game,” Moore said. “We wouldn’t have had to fight back. We hit our free throws, we’d have the lead and the whole dynamic of the game would change.”

The Rockets finished 10 of 20 (50 percent) from the free-throw line in the game. Mason Martin made five of his six attempts. The rest of the team made five in 14 tries.

Struggles at the free-throw line and in other aspects of the game contributed to a bad mindset, something CNE struggles to shake at times, according to Moore.

“We’re just not being mentally tough, prepared,” Moore said. “When we go down, we just get down. We lose our whole mindset. We don’t just forget about that play, move on to the next one. We think about that one for the next three plays.”

Martin led CNE with 17 points. He also pulled in 10 rebounds, his third consecutive double-double. CNE outrebounded Williamsburg 31-27 and pulled in 17 offensive boards.

“We have to hit the boards,” Moore said. “I didn’t realize it, we’re second in the whole league in rebounding, big school or small school. We don’t score that many points, we have to get rebounds. If we’re going to beat somebody, we have to control the boards.”

Bryce Reece tallied 14 points off the bench for the Rockets. Austin Yeager added eight for CNE. Collin Klopfstein scored eight points for Williamsburg, with Alex Ervin and Jace Canter scoring five points each.

Those three Williamsburg players, along with the aforementioned Sunderman, are all freshmen and sophomores. The Wildcats have just two seniors and one junior on their roster this season.

“I think a young team grew up a little bit tonight,” McKibben said. “A little disappointed with the talking after the game, but when you haven’t won very many games you have to learn how to win sometimes.”

After the game ended, there was a very brief altercation on the court. Words and shoves were exchanged, but it was quickly broken up and both teams went to their respective locker rooms without further incident.

The win improved Williamsburg’s record to 4-7 overall, 2-6 in league play. Getting a win in close contests is crucial for a team’s development but not something Williamsburg has done often this season.

“We haven’t been in that situation,” McKibben said. “We’ve had one close game this year., our other victories were a little more lopsided. Part of that is just learning how to deal with pressure. Be patient on offense. Sometimes you get caught up in the moment, you force a pass or you take a quick shot. Those are things that we’re learning. We’re learning as we go.”

They had another shot at a victory on Saturday, January 30 against Blanchester. Brayden Sipple, the SBAAC scoring leader, left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

That allowed Williamsburg to hang around, and the Wildcats led by as many as six points late. Blanchester answered, taking a one-point lead with less than 20 seconds to go. Williamsburg turned the ball over twice in those 20 seconds, and the host Wildcats were able to hold on for a 53-50 win.

CNE rebounded with a 45-37 win over Clark Montessori on January 30. Martin tallied 11 points and seven rebounds, while Reece and Trevor House scored eight points each.

Both teams are currently scheduled to be in action on Friday, February 5. Williamsburg is slated to host Georgetown while CNE travels to Madeira. Both games are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.