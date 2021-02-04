NR wrestlers navigating strange, successful season

The New Richmond High School wrestling program is in the midst of a strong season.

As of this writing, the Lions have 16 dual wins on the season. The team picked up two more victories last week, defeating Williamsburg 66-16 and Northwest 42-37.

They’re doing so during a difficult season for all athletes. The preseason uncertainty has eased a bit with the season well underway, but schedule changes have still thrown the team and head coach Greg Minor some curveballs.

“[The season] started off very challenging due to the circumstances we’re in right now,” Minor said. “Being a first-year coach, coming into the season we had a schedule that was pretty much set. We had to change it up quite a bit due to a lot of cancellations of tournaments. Once we got our tris set, we’ve done very well. I’m very pleased about how the season is going so far.”

Minor noted the Lion wrestlers have adapted to those changes well.

“I think our wrestlers have done a good job of adjusting,” Minor said. “It’s a different mindset than just going out and wrestling in a weight class. You’re kind of wrestling for yourself, but duels and tris are more of a team effort to win the actual duel. The wrestlers have done a great job of understanding the difference. You never want to get pinned to begin with, but if they lose it’s better to lose by decision than tech fall or a pin.”

New Richmond has had one bracket tournament thus far this season, Western Brown’s Hammer and Anvil Invitational. All the other mat experience comes from dual or tri meets, and Minor said New Richmond has grown throughout the year from those experiences.

”They have really progressed very well,” Minor said. “Really intense in practice, wanting to learn and we’ve showed them a lot of different moves. They have taken to those moves and done a great job learning.”

One thing that has helped New Richmond’s progression is the team’s junior varsity squad. Minor praised the JV team and noted he looks forward to bringing those athletes to the varsity level.

Additionally, it helps that New Richmond’s wrestlers have taken those practice lessons to heart. A total of 13 New Richmond wrestlers have double-digit wins this season, with five of those 13 wrestlers being underclassmen.

“They learned a lot in middle school and took a lot from that, brought it to high school and have done a great job,” Minor said. “They’re very intense wrestlers and they are the kind of wrestlers that look at you and want to learn. They are so willing just to take what they’re learning and put it up on the mat in practice.”

Freshman Lexington Hounshell is 15-4 at 120 pounds for the Lions. Another freshman, Derrick Klinker, is 15-7 at 132 pounds. Sophomore Billy Foster (220 pounds) is sporting a 15-6 mark.

Junior Griffin Ross leads the Lions with 19 wins. Sam Rostetter (138 pounds) is 17-6.

“I’m very happy with [Rostetter],” Minor said. “He wrestled at a higher weight class last year and he was able to drop a little bit of weight this year.”

Junior Kaitlyn Fischer is 15-12 overall. She moved down to the 106-pound level for New Richmond this season.

“We’re pretty happy with her ability to be able to do that and her determination to become a better wrester,” Minor said. “She’ll be participating in the girls’ district tournament on February 14 at Harrison, we’re pretty excited to have her go to that.”

This weekend, the Lions are slated to compete in the SBAAC Championships at Goshen High School

“I’m excited,” Minor said. “I know Clinton-Massie and Western Brown have some good teams. Some of the teams we haven’t wrestled yet. I’m excited to get to the tournament and see how we can do. I’m hoping to finish pretty well in that.”