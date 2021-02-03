Submitted by UC Clermont College.

UC Clermont College will welcome two authors and their new books to campus this spring — virtually — as part of the college’s annual Poetry Series.

On Feb. 17, Minneapolis-based artist and graphic novelist Ursula Murray Husted will share a 10:10 a.m. reading and 11:15 a.m. conversation with the author. Husted is the author of “A Cat Story” (Quill Tree Books), a vibrant graphic novel about two cat friends on a journey to find their forever home. Husted holds a master’s degree in fine arts in comics from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and a PhD in design communication/visual ethnography from the University of Minnesota.

Then on March 31, author and UC alumna Rebecca Morgan Frank will offer a 10:10 a.m. reading and 11:15 a.m. conversation with the author.

Frank’s fourth collection of poems “Oh You Robot Saints!” (Carnegie Mellon University Press) will be released in February.

Her previous collections are “Sometimes We’re All Living in a Foreign Country” (2017) and “The Spokes of Venus” (2016), both from Carnegie Mellon University Press, and “Little Murders Everywhere” (Salmon Poetry, 2012). Frank holds a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College, an MFA from Emerson College and a doctorate from the University of Cincinnati.

She is co-founder and editor-in-chief of the online magazine Memorius, and a native of Charlottesville, Va., currently living in Chicago.

“The UC Clermont Poetry Series has been bringing local and national poets and authors to the college for more than 10 years,” said English Professor Phoebe Reeves. “Now more than ever, it is essential that our community remain engaged in the arts. Although this year’s events will be virtual, they will still celebrate the role of creative power in our daily lives and in our communities.”

All events will be held via Zoom and are open to the public.

Find links and more information at https://ucclermont.edu/academics/academic-departments/elf.html.

Please contact Professor Phoebe Reeves at phoebe.reeves@uc.edu with questions.

