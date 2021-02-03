Submitted by the National Fire Protection Association and State Farm.

The threat of wildfire is becoming increasingly prevalent and dangerous, posing greater risks to people and property than ever before. With challenges to holding large public gatherings in many areas this year, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm® are hosting the eighth annual Wildfire Community Preparedness Day (Preparedness Day) event on Saturday, May 1, 2021 with a focus on what homeowners can do now to help protect their personal property from wildfire.

Years of scientific research support the prescription of removing fuel sources from the area around the home – known as the “home ignition zone” – and is a key component to making a home safe from embers and radiant heat from wildfires. Simple, low cost home improvement projects such as clearing dead leaves, debris, and pine needles from roofs and gutters, keeping lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of four inches, removing anything stored underneath decks or porches that could burn, and other similar actions are being actively supported by NFPA and State Farm on Preparedness Day and can be easily undertaken by the majority of homeowners.

Since 2014, community groups and individuals have taken part in the campaign, completing hundreds of wildfire safety projects across the United States. Preparedness Day gives people of all ages a chance to plan and participate in a risk reduction or wildfire preparedness activity that makes their homes and community a safer place to live.

Financial support from State Farm will once again enable NFPA to provide 150 applicants from across the country with $500 awards to complete a wildfire risk reduction project on Saturday, May 1.

Project applications can be submitted through February 26, 2021. Apply for an award.

Over the past decade, the U.S. has witnessed a steady increase in wildfire activity. Experts predict this trend will remain. Despite billions of dollars to support wildland fire suppression efforts, the number of homes lost in wildfires per year has increased by 163 percent and wildfires now cost the U.S. an estimated $63 to $285 billion per year in losses.

“There are nearly 45 million homes in areas prone to wildfire today, and wildfire risk is nearly present in every state,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In preparation for a future with more wildfire activity, homeowners need to understand their role and take action in reducing wildfire risk. Preparedness Day 2021 offers communities a unique opportunity to engage in this process.”

“State Farm finds it important to inform and encourage homeowners and communities to adopt effective wildfire mitigation programs that produce stronger, safer homes where lives are saved and a family’s largest investment is better protected,” said Vickie Hodges, State Farm Underwriting Analyst.

For more information about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, funding awards, project ideas, and free resources to download, please visit www.wildfireprepday.org.