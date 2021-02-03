By Dick Maloney

For CNE Schools

The foundation of Clermont Northeastern School District’s approach to education continue to solidify, brick by brick, layer upon layer, each integrating with the other to address not only the knowledge component, but also the overall well-being of the student and, by extension, the school community.

A grant from the United States Department of Justice is the newest piece in that underpinning. CNE will receive $420,000 over three years to help train staff, students and parents about suicide awareness. The grant will also help study and improve school climate, culture and safety District Dean of Students T.J. Dorsey said the grant will complement CNE’s restorative practices and circles initiatives and fits well with the new Mercy Health School Health Center that opened on campus in September.

Dorsey, who coordinates various programs under the brand “The Rocket Way,” uses analytics and data to measure the effectiveness of each.

He said the Department of Justice grant, for which CNE applied under the designation “Stop School Violence,” was a “long shot,” but important to the district mission.

“We’re one of the smallest districts in Southwest Ohio to bring a school-based health center to under-served rural areas, our focus is to partner with Mercy Health on many things in the future, but also to use other evidenced based programs to support families,” Dorsey said.

“The ‘Signs of Suicide’ program will be one piece used to educate teachers, students, and families on the symptoms and signs of depression, self-harm and suicidal ideation. The program will also help families destigmatize depression and suicide in rural areas. We are optimistic to increase the amount of support families will have available as well as being more aware of signs of danger.”

The Stop Violence Prevention Grant will help enhance the work CNE has put into its PBIS program. CNE has become a recognized state leader for its Positive Behaviors Intervention and Support Program, which it began six years ago. The PBIS program has led to a reduction in major office referrals, keeping students in the classroom setting with a proactive approach to recognizing and addressing potential discipline problems.

“Our staff across the board have embraced the focus on social emotional learning, relationships, and mental health. It’s been really great to see everyone put a lot of emphasis on it and it has become the foundation of ‘The Rocket Way,’ it has become how CNE does business,” Dorsey said.

With this grant, 24 staff members will be trained at a high level in restorative practices and the signs of suicide, with the rest of the money spent to oversee implementation.

Training will be done in-house, due to current travel restrictions and to help increase capacity. Eventually, all students grades six through 12 will be provided the evidence-based plan alongside the suicide training each year during that time frame.

“It ends up being a lot of information and work we’re trying to put in over a 36-month period of time. With the climate and culture the way it is, we want to really make sure we’re not letting kids fall through the crack,” Dorsey said.

The district will also set up a student assistance program, similar to what employers use, in which parents will have access to up to six in-person or “tele” mental health visits.

“We just want to empower our own students to look out for the well-being of everyone else around them,” Dorsey said. “And one thing that is does do is create a much safer school climate when you empower students to say something if they see it. That’s the overall goal that we have.”

While the grant specifically addresses the challenges of large rural populations, Dorsey said suicide awareness and prevention is a challenge faced by all districts.

“I think sometimes there’s a bigger stigma here than other places, but I don’t think it’s definitely rural issue vs. an urban issue,” Dorsey said. “If you’re having a hard time you can also find other people who are having a hard time, and that can be either super supportive, but it could also be detrimental depending on how you use your spare time, so with the amount of accessibility that people have to information, sometimes I think it can play a negative role in people’s mental health.”

CNE will be required to file quarterly reports and semiannual reports throughout the grant period, as well as an annual school climate assessment.

The district will reach out to families in the spring to update a national school climate survey it took two years ago.

Dorsey said it will be interesting to see how the data matches up through all of the disruptions of the last eight-plus months.