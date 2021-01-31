In the midst of one of the strangest seasons in memory, a bit of normalcy returned to the high school sports landscape on Sunday, January 31.

Tournament draws for girls basketball, wrestling and bowling were held across the state, with some in-person meetings held as in years past while others were done remotely.

Either way, Clermont County athletes now know where their postseason path begins. In Division I, West Clermont’s girls basketball team drew the No. 15 seed. The Lady Wolves face No. 12 Monroe on Wednesday, February 10 at 5 p.m. The game is scheduled to be played at Lakota East.

Should they win, West Clermont would return to Lakota East on February 16 to face Eastern Cincinnati Conference foe Walnut Hills, the No. 10 seed.

Milford opens tournament play against an ECC opponent. The Lady Eagles are set to face No. 8 Turpin on February 13 at 6 p.m. The teams are also slated to face each other on Wednesday, February 3.

In the first meeting between the two this season, Milford led 31-13 at halftime. Turpin outscored the Lady Eagles 38-15 in the second half en route to a 51-46 win.

With a win over Turpin, Milford would face No. 27 Mercy McAuley on February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Some Division II girls basketball tournament games will be held in Clermont County.

West Clermont is slated to host roughly a dozen games in the tournament, starting with No. 8 McNicholas and No. 9 North College Hill on Thursday, February 11 at 5 p.m.

Following that matchup, No. 13 New Richmond will face off against No. 5 Indian Hill. A win in that contest would pit the Lady Lions against the victor of the 8/9 matchup on February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Batavia High School will make the 15-minute drive to West Clermont for their sectional matchup. The No. 11 Lady Bulldogs drew a first-round bye and will face either No. 2 Summit Country Day or No. 7 Wyoming on February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Goshen’s Lady Warriors were seeded in the Middletown sectional. No. 6 Goshen opens tournament play on Saturday, February 13 at 5 p.m. against No. 7 Ross. A win in that contest sends the Lady Warriors to the sectional final against either top-ranked Valley View or No. 14 Thurgood Marshall on February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Two of Clermont County’s Division III teams will be heading to Fairfield High School.

Williamsburg’s Lady Wildcats earned the No. 2 seed, ranking only behind Purcell Marian. The Lady Wildcats open tournament play on February 13 with a 10 a.m. matchup against No. 15 Deer Park.

A win in that matchup would send Williamsburg to a sectional final tilt against Blanchester on February 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Should the seeds hold, Williamsburg could face Georgetown for a third time this season. That game, a district semifinal, would be Monday, February 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Clermont Northeastern picked up the No. 8 seed in the sectional. The Lady Rockets battle No. 10 Gamble Montessori on February 13 at 5:15 p.m. A win in that matchup would send them to the sectional final against No. 11 Madeira on February 16 at 8 p.m.

CNE would face either Purcell Marian, Reading or Finneytown in the district semifinal on February 22 at 8 p.m. should they advance that far.

In Division IV, Felicity-Franklin drew the No. 5 seed. The Lady Cardinals will take on No. 6 Ripley at Monroe High School on February 13 at 4 p.m.

A win would send the Lady Cardinals to the sectional final against the winner of No. 4 Fayetteville and No. 9 Middletown Christian on February 18 at 8 p.m.

Another win would send the Lady Cardinals to the district semifinal on February 22 at 5:30 p.m. against either No. 1 Cincinnati Country Day, No. 12 Oyler or No. 13 New Miami.

The Division I wrestling draw determined where local teams would compete in the sectional tournament. Milford will be competing at Lebanon along with Little Miami, Kings and Lebanon, among others. West Clermont’s wrestlers will head to Middletown along with teams from Walnut Hills, Anderson and Elder, among others.

In Division II, Batavia High School will host 13 teams for a sectional tournament, including four from Clermont County (Batavia, Bethel-Tate, Goshen and New Richmond).

The schedule looks a bit different this year than in years past. Wrestling will be broken up into two sections by weight class. The first session begins at 9 a.m. with wrestlers from 106 pounds to 145 pounds. That session is expected to end around 1:45 p.m.

The remaining weight classes are scheduled to begin at approximately 4 p.m. and conclude around 8:45 p.m.

Clermont Northeastern and Williamsburg wrestlers are scheduled be joined by 13 other teams at Reading for the Division III sectional.

The sectional wrestling tournament is slated to be held the weekend of Saturday, February 27.

The sectional tournament draws for boys and girls bowling were held to determine site locations, but those results had not yet been posted to the Southwest District website. This story will be updated when they are made available.