



By Brett Milam

Editor

Clermont County ranks as the second worst county in the state of Ohio for occurrence of COVID-19, as of Jan. 21.

Among the 88 counties in Ohio, only Fayette County is worse than Clermont. Clermont stands at 869.6 cases per 100,000 residents between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, while Fayette is 872.9 per 100,000. In Clermont, there were 1,795 cases through that period.

Neighboring Brown County remains near the top as well, coming in at number seven, with 780.5 cases per 100,000, and 339 cases between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19.

Before Thanksgiving, Clermont was the 13th worst for spread.

Despite the incident rate, Clermont did not devolve further to the purple designation on Ohio’s color-coded system devised by the Ohio Department of Health to ascertain the level of spread in Ohio, and is still in the red for “very high exposure and spread.”

Since the seven-day average of new cases peaked on Jan. 8 with 214.86 cases, the average has gone down to 90.29, as of Jan. 19.

As of Jan. 28, there have been 16,780 total cases, with 117 total deaths. There have been 687 hospitalizations and 14,240 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

“We don’t like to see our county at the top of that list. We know that is likely the fallout from holiday celebrations and get togethers. It is encouraging that we have started to see a downward trend, and we hope that trend continues,” Julianne Nesbit, Clermont County Public Health Commissioner, told The Sun.

Nesbit said the downward trend and decrease in the number of new cases is likely “attributed to being three to four weeks out from the holidays when there was an increase in gatherings.”

“We haven’t had enough of our residents vaccinated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference in the general community,” she said, responding to a question about whether the vaccine has yet played a role in the decrease.

CCPH urges the public to be patient with the vaccine rollout

As it stands, Clermont has started vaccinations for 9,018 people or 4.37 percent of the population. The largest age group vaccinated so far at 1,811 are those 80 years old or older, followed by those 50-59 at 1,553; those 30-39 at 1,402; and those 40-49 at 1,374.

On Jan. 21, Clermont County Public Health hosted a vaccine clinic for those 80 and older. According to Ohio’s vaccination plan, people in that age group were eligible to get vaccinated beginning on Jan. 18.

Jerry Brothers, a Williamsburg resident, was one such person vaccinated.

“I am glad to see the vaccinations are finally happening,” Brothers said in a press release from CCPH. “We have been waiting a long time.”

Brothers told CCPH his daughter put his name on the waiting list on the Public Health website.

His wife, Carol, told CCPH she couldn’t believe it when they got the call.

“I was so happy and excited for him, I was in tears,” she said.

One of the groups in the first initial phase of the vaccine rollout, which began Dec. 14, were individuals with developmental disabilities living in group homes and those with mental health disorders.

CCPH held a clinic on Jan. 20 at the Wildey School in Owensville to vaccinate people with developmental disabilities and who live in group homes and the staff at those homes.

“We have been working with them throughout the vaccination process. Individuals with developmental disabilities who live in group homes were in phase 1A to be vaccinated. We have done a few off-site vaccine clinics to cover those individuals, including a clinic last week at the Wildey School. We are continuing to work with Clermont DD on the phase 1B group that are eligible,” Nesbit said.

Dan Ottke, superintendent of the Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities, told The Sun that they worked with CCPH on the Jan. 20 clinic.

“A combination of 170 individuals served and staff received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on that day. We will be holding a second dose clinic with Public Health on, or around, [Feb. 17] to complete the vaccination process for those 170 people,” he said.

Clermont DD and CCPH are also working to schedule a 1B clinic for those with developmental disabilities and one of the following diagnoses listed:

cerebral palsy; spina bifida; severe congenital heart disease; severe type 1 diabetes (requiring hospitalization within the past year); inherited metabolic disorders (including phenylketonuria); severe neurological disorders (including epilepsy, hydrocephalus, and microcephaly); severe genetic disorders (including Down syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy); severe lung disease (including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year); sickle cell anemia; alpha and beta thalassemia; and solid organ transplants.

Per the Ohio vaccination program rollout, those within that eligible group can begin receiving the vaccine as of the week of Jan. 25.

“We have a supplied list from our State Department of DD of those individuals we are aware of that meet both of these criteria here in Clermont County. We are in the process of contacting everyone on that list and working to create a vaccination roster for a clinic that would be held at our Wildey location on [Feb. 3],” Ottke said.

That list has about 275 eligible names on it.

“I can’t say enough about how great it has been to work with Julianne Nesbit at Public Health and her team,” he said. “As you can imagine, this is a big logistical effort and they have been extremely helpful throughout this process,” he said.

Nesbit said they are limited by the quantity of the vaccine they have been getting.

“We are hopeful that the production of the two vaccines currently in use can be increased and there’s a chance we could see a third vaccine in the next few months, which would also help,” she said. “Additionally, we have been encouraged by other locations starting to receive vaccine[s] and provide it in our community.”

While there has been some hesitancy to take the vaccine, Nesbit said as more people get vaccinated, there is more trust and confidence in it.

“We encourage people to read up about the vaccine from trusted sources and make an informed decision about receiving the vaccine,” she said.

Those hearing about side effects to the second of two doses for the vaccine, like muscle aches and fever, are an indication that the vaccine is working and “your body is building antibodies to the virus,” Nesbit said.

“Some symptoms, like a sore arm are similar to other vaccines. Most people experiencing side effects only have them for a short period of time,” she added.

The next big phase in the rollout is Feb. 1, when Ohioans 70 years of age and older, as well as employees of kindergarten through 12th grade schools, who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models, can get vaccinated.

“We know everyone is eager to get their loved ones vaccinated. But we ask for your continued patience while the supply of vaccine[s are] still limited,” Nesbit cautioned. “If you or a loved one is already on our vaccine waiting list, we encourage you to contact the other providers in the county. If you can get an appointment somewhere else sooner, then we encourage you to do so. We will continue to work through our list as more appointments become available.”

Nesbit said they are also beginning to distribute the second doses of the vaccine the week of Jan. 25 to the EMS jurisdictions in the county.

For more information about the waiting list and vaccination locations, visit ccphohio.org/covid-19-vaccine-info. While adding your name to the waiting list doesn’t guarantee an appointment, CCPH said it’s a way for the department to collect your information and contact you when your turn does come up.

Those without internet access can call the Clermont County Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 hotline at 513-735-8500. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.