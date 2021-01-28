Submitted by the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission.

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission is holding annual county caucus reorganization meetings for Clermont County on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. via online Zoom meeting, please visit www.ovrdc.org for meeting agenda and details.

OVRDC Executive Director, John Hemmings will conduct the County Caucus meetings. Major items on the agenda of this meeting, which is open to the public, include to review and revise caucus membership, to select executive committee members, and to select a project review committee member. Other subjects covered in the meeting include discussion of Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration project development, project eligibility, and program changes; and status of OVRDC’s various other economic and community development efforts.

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission is a regional partnership dedicated to the development of southern Ohio. OVRDC coordinates federal, state, and local resources to encourage development in 12 southern Ohio counties: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton. Established in 1967, the OVRDC helps with economic and community development, project development, coordination and finance, transportation planning, mapping and data resources, and small business gap lending. OVRDC serves as a Local Development District for the Appalachian Regional Commission and as an Economic Development District for the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. OVRDC is also an Ohio Department of Transportation Regional Transportation Planning Organization.