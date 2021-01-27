Submitted by Mercy.

Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

For eight years, Mercy Health’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in February:

NEW DATES ADDED AND LISTED FIRST

Evendale, Walgreens

3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

February 16, 2021, 9:30 a.m.

Lincoln Heights, Lincoln Heights Clinic

1401 Steffen Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215

February 8, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Mt. Healthy, Mt. Healthy Clinic

1411 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

February 8, 2021, 1 p.m.

Northgate, Kroger

3636 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

February 3, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Northside, Northside Clinic

3917 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

February 9, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Oakley, Mercy Health – Rookwood Medical Center

4101 Edwards Road, Cincinnati, 45209

February 12, 2021, 1 p.m.

Western Hills, Dillards

6290 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

February 9, 2021, 1 p.m.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES

Crestview Hills, Crestview Hills Town Center

2791 Town Center, Crestview Hills, KY 41017

February 10, 2021, 1 p.m.

Fairfield, Kroger

560 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

February 24, 2021, 8 a.m.

Finneytown, Kroger

8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

February 23, 2021, 12:30 p.m.

Harrison, Kroger

10477 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH 45030

February 18, 2021, 1 p.m.

Milford, Kroger

1093 St Rt 98, Milford, OH 45150

February 22, 2021, 8 a.m.

Northgate, Kroger

3636 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

February 24, 2021, 1 p.m.

Oakley, Rookwood Commons

2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

February 25, 2021, 2 p.m.

West Chester, Fitworks

7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester, OH 45069

February 17, 2021, 9 a.m.

Williamsburg, Fitzgerald Pharmacy

305 W Main, Williamsburg, OH 45176

February 25, 2021, 9 a.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.