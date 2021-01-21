Three-point prowess, defense key Milford win

Defense wins championships.

That’s what the old saying says anyway. While a championship might not be in the cards for the Milford Lady Eagles this season, defense has keyed the team to a solid stretch of games.

Milford took down Anderson 62-38 on Monday, January 18, the program’s fourth straight win. The squad has won five of six games dating back to a 62-35 victory over Fairfield on Monday, December 21, 2020.

“We’re playing well,” Milford head coach Dave Fallis said. “We’re gelling a little bit better. We’re trying to keep everything we do simple and just be really good at a couple of things.”

The Lady Eagles led 17-10 after one period and never looked back, holding to single-digit scoring outputs in two of the four quarters. In the two games prior, Milford had held opponents to 41 total points. The Lady Eagles allowed just four total points in a four-quarter stretch that spanned the final half of the St. Ursula game and the first half of the win over Indian Hill.

“Today wasn’t our best effort, but the last four or five games, our defense has really gotten a lot better,” Fallis said. “They bought into it. We tell them that offense makes us feel good, but it’s the defense that keeps us together and keeps us in games.”

Milford was led offensively by Madalyn Hills, who finished the game a perfect five-for-five from the field. All five of her shots were three-point baskets, giving her a game-high 15 points.

Paige Ayler and Miah O’Toole scored 13 points each for Milford. Devin Morris added eight, with Kaylie McKenney (seven), Carly Stinson (four) and Kelsey McKenney (two) also contributing points on offense.

Ayler collected five rebounds and six assists. Kaylie McKenney had five rebounds, while Morris added five assists.

Milford made 11 of 26 three-point shots in the game. As a team, the Lady Eagles lead the ECC in three-point shots made (102) and attempted (306) as well as three-point shooting percentage (33.3 percent).

“We have to have all our confidence right now going into last seven or eight games, so it was good to see,” Fallis said. “They’ve been working on it. They come in the gym before practice, after practice, sometimes on holidays, they’re in here shooting off the gun. You can see evidence of that on the stat sheet now.”

The win improved Milford’s record to 8-7 overall, 3-6 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference. The Lady Eagles have seven more league games to close out the regular season.

“We’re really looking forward to that,” Fallis said. “We think we have something to prove, and the girls are playing well. Hopefully, we can get as many of those games in as possible.”

Milford was slated to host Walnut Hills on Wednesday, January 20. The team welcomes Loveland to campus for a 1:45 p.m. tilt on Saturday, January 23.