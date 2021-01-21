Lady Wildcats return to court with win

Back in December, the Bethel-Tate High School girls basketball team returned from a quarantine to face the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats.

This past Monday, the roles were reversed, but the end result was the same. Williamsburg’s girls basketball team came back from quarantine with a 53-34 win over Bethel-Tate, sweeping the season series against the Lady Tigers for the fourth straight year.

“I love these kids,” Williamsburg head coach Mike Madsen said. “Two weeks away from young people that you really care about, it just kind of feels like you’re going through the motions sometimes. When you get around the enthusiasm that the girls have, it brightens your day. It makes you want to get up in the morning, it makes you want to come to work. They’re just a good group of girls, a good group of players.”

Williamsburg did not return at full strength. The Lady Wildcats were down three players entering the game, which allowed other players to step up and fill those spots.

“We had a couple of junior varsity players in there tonight,” Madsen said. “Allie Doss had a couple of really nice back cuts, got a couple of layups, got a couple of free throws. She played defensive for us, got some rebounds. She filled her role. She knew what she supposed to do. That was great.”

Paige Fisher made some Williamsburg history against the Lady Tigers. She collected eight points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals. The rebounds gave her 853 for her career, making her the school’s all-time leading rebounder, boys or girls.

The Lady Wildcats led 11-5 after one quarter. Katie Ervin and Lindsey Arwine combined for nine of those points for the Lady Wildcats, while Hailey Sampson had four of Bethel-Tate’s five points.

Williamsburg opened things up in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Tigers 17-7. Arwine and Madi Ogden had five points each in the period.

Alli Stolz led Bethel-Tate to a 14-13 advantage in the third period. Stolz scored seven of her team-high 15 points in the period after having just four points in the first half.

Williamsburg closed the game out with a 12-8 fourth quarter. Ogden and Stolz scored six points apiece for their respective teams in that period.

Bethel-Tate finished the game 15 of 58 from the field. The Lady Tigers took 15 three-point shots and missed all of them.

“Our offense has not been great all year,” Bethel-Tate head coach Teresa Davis said. “It’s not our strength. Our defense is our strength. We shot, probably, 500 shots in the last two or three days so our shots would fall, and we just couldn’t do it. We could not, offensively, find it today.”

Defenisvely, Williamsburg connected on 15 two-point baskets and five three-point shots. Davis said the Lady Tigers tried several different defensive looks to try and slow down the Lady Wildcats.

“We tried man, we tried a 1-2-2…they’re just tough,” Davis said. “They’re not going to just lay down and let you have the game. We tried man so that they would stay on more and not get so many of the three-point shots and they just shot three-pointers anyway. We tried.”

Stolz secured her 10th double-double of the season in the contest, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with her 15 points. She also blocked five shots. Ashley Bee tallied eight points and three assists. Sampson finished with five points and three rebounds.

Ogden led all scorers with 16 points. Arwine tallied 13, with Paige Fisher and Ervin scoring eight points each. Allie Doss scored four points, as did Kirstyn Thomas.

“Thomas was limping on a gimpy ankle and [she] comes out and shows tremendous effort, tremendous heart to play,” Madsen said. “We held her out of that fourth quarter because I didn’t want her to get hurt any worse. She took a pretty good spill in the first quarter, but she’s a competitor.”

That level of competitiveness can be found throughout the Williamsburg roster, according to Madsen.

“They all compete. When you have somebody that’s a Division I softball pitcher [Ogden], she’s competitive. Paige, competitor. These seniors, they just never give up. Thomas, heck of a game on one leg. Arwine, a junior, the littlest kid on the floor, tremendous heart going up against Stolz. Just as soon as Stolz would get it, she’d double team her. She doesn’t back down. That shows her competitiveness.”

With the win, Williamsburg improved to 7-2 overall, 4-0 in the SBAAC National Division. Bethel-Tate fell to 4-9 overall, 3-4 in the league.

The Lady Wildcats have four league games in the next eight days, starting with a road trip to Felicity-Franklin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 21. Those games are part of a longer stretch of seven league contests between now and February 6.

?My personal opinion is if we can come out in the next two games and get ourselves solely in first, I think we have the potential to win that fifth [league title] in a row,” Madsen said. “It’s going to be a long row to hoe, we have injuries and we don’t have legs. I told the kids, ‘You’ve got to overcome it.’ They overcame it in this game.”

Bethel-Tate is scheduled to face Clermont Northeastern at home on January 21. The game is slated to begin around 7:30 p.m.