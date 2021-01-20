OOGEEP announces 2021 scholarship application period

Submitted by OOGEEP.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) and the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation (Foundation) are pleased to announce we are now accepting applications for OOGEEP’s 2021 scholarship awards.

Scholarships are awarded to students interested in pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry, such as petroleum engineer, finance, equipment operator, mechanical engineer, welder and many more. To qualify for a $1,000 scholarship, a student:

Must be a U.S. citizen.

Must have a career goal in the natural gas and oil industry.

Must be an OHIO resident OR a student attending, or planning to attend, an accredited OHIO college, university, technical or trade school.

Must have and maintain a grade point average (G.P.A.) of 2.5 or higher.

Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded more than 530 scholarships to students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry. These past winners have represented more than 65 different colleges, universities, technical or trade schools, and include more than 59 different majors, degrees, or certificate programs. Past winners have hailed from all parts of Ohio. OOGEEP is proud to support the next generation of leaders in the natural gas and oil industry through its scholarship program.

Students can access the scholarship application and view additional information at oogeep.org/teacher-students/scholarships.

About OOGEEP

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) is a non-profit statewide education and public outreach program. Created in 1998, OOGEEP provides a variety of programs throughout the State of Ohio on behalf of Ohio’s natural gas and crude oil producers.

The primary goal of these programs is to educate Ohio’s consumers and leaders by focusing on industry research, teacher workshops, scholarships, science fair, firefighter training, career and workforce development, landowner and guest speaker programs.

Engage with us via oogeep.org, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.