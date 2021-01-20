New Richmond Schools: Come work with us as a substitute

Submitted by NR Schools.

Finding substitute teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodial support can be a challenge during a typical cold and flu season. This year, with the ongoing pandemic, it’s an even greater challenge.

New Richmond is part of a consortium of nearly 30 school districts that provides access to substitute teachers. To help encourage substitute teachers to consider NR for assignments, the Board of Education approved a $5 per day increase in pay bringing the total daily wage to $100. It’s the first increase in 15 years, according to Superintendent Tracey Miller.

It’s hoped that this nominal pay bump will help to attract more substitute teachers to New Richmond. With this increase, Mr. Miller said, New Richmond is not the lowest- or highest-paying district but is now competitive.

New Richmond Exempted Village School District is actively looking to expand the pool of substitute teachers who are interested in working here. If you or someone you know is interested in earning extra income and has a substitute/teaching license, please visit http://www.subsolutions.org/ and fill out your application to be a substitute teacher for New Richmond Exempted Village School District. Anyone interested in working as a substitute in other departments, contact Central Office, 553-2616, for details.