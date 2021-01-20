Mercy College of Ohio announces Honors List

Submitted by Mercy College of Ohio.

The following students were awarded honors for the Fall 2020 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Honor’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo, Ohio and a location in Youngstown, Ohio. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs.

Mercy College offers graduate degrees in Nursing, Health Administration and Physician Assistant; Bachelor’s degrees in Biology, Healthcare Administration, Medical Imaging and Nursing; Associate degrees in Health Sciences, Health Information Technology, Nursing, and Radiologic Technology; and Certificates in Community Health Worker, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, Medical Coding, Ophthalmic Assistant, Paramedic and Polysomnographic Technology and specialty imaging certificates.

Batavia, OH

Kelly Isaacs, Assoc Health Info Technology, Honors List

Goshen, OH

Rachel Wellman, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), Honors List

New Richmond, OH

Daniel Marsh, BS Healthcare Administration, Honors List

Williamsburg, OH

Rebecca White, Assoc Health Info Technology, Honors List