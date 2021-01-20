Locals recognized on Dean’s List

Submitted by Anderson University.
Despite the incredible challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the following students were named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2020.
In order to be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Anderson University congratulates these students for this incredible accomplishment amid unprecedented challenges.
The students recognized:
Amelia, OH
Kendall Simpson
Batavia, OH
Lauren Higgins