Great Oaks associates and Board member chosen for equity program

Submitted by Great Oaks.

Two Great Oaks associates and a Great Oaks Board member have been chosen to be part of the new Inclusion, Access, Equity and Diversity Mentorship Program launched by the Association for Career and Technical Education.

Ramona Beck, Assistant Dean at Scarlet Oaks Career Campus and “AL” Long, Great Oaks Board member representing North College Hill, were among 32 educational leaders selected as mentors. Scarlet Oaks English instructor Emma Godfrey is one of 36 mentees in the program.

Long is also a member of ACTE’s IAED Advisory Group, which helped develop the Mentorship Program and other activities

The IAED Mentorship Program was created to further inclusion, access, equity and diversity in career-technical education. Mentors and mentees will be encouraged to take on leadership roles in the national ACTE organization and advised current career-technical leaders on IAED issues. Participants in the program will meet monthly and take on such activities as reviewing current best practices, developing statements and documents for career-technical schools and organizations, and shaping national policies and procedures.