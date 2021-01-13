Submitted by Brown County FFA.

Save the date for the Brown County FFA Consignment Auction to be held on January 16th 2021. The auction started in 2011 as a Chapter fundraiser for the Eastern Brown FFA then transitioned to the Eastern Brown FFA Alumni in 2013. Now it has grown into a fundraiser for all the FFA Chapters in Brown County. This year marks the eleventh sale. Check out the Brown County FFA Consignment Auction Facebook page to see a list of current consignments. Also, be sure to bring out your items starting on Wednesday, January 13 through Friday, January 15, 2021. We will accept consignments daily starting at 10 a.m.. If you have questions or for more information, contact 937-618-0894. We look forward to seeing you at the sale on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Along with raising funds for the FFA Chapters, the student volunteers earn valuable knowledge on all aspects of what it takes to have a successful farm equipment auction. With the aid of their FFA advisors and adult volunteers, they start off 4 months before the actual auction by meeting in a committee and making decisions on everything including budgets, advertising, contracts, equipment requirements, insurance, scheduling and man power. This is all possible in thanks to the support of consignors, buyers, volunteers, and local businesses such as AgPro, Bane Welker Equipment, Brown County Rental, Bobcat Enterprises, Baxla Tractor Sales, Fussnecker and Sons and more.

New this year, for the 11th Annual Brown County FFA Consignment Auction, we will welcome Hess Auction Company as our auctioneers. We are excited to continue to support the students in agriculture in Brown County with their services.

Planning for and executing the auction provides hundreds of teachable moments for all of the county’s FFA members. They are able to put the FFA Motto in to everyday practice: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve. All public health precautions will be in place in accordance with Brown County Public Health, state and federal guidelines.