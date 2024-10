Submitted by the Batavia Union Cemetery.

Batavia Union Cemetery Board Meeting Schedule for 2021. Meetings held in Village of Batavia Council Chambers @ 6:00 pm.

2021 Meeting Dates

February 3, 2021

March 3, 2021

April 7, 2021

May 5, 2021

May 10, 2021 (Cemetery Joint Meeting)

June 2, 2021

July 7, 2021

August 4, 2021

September 1, 2021

October 6, 2021

November 3, 2021

December 8, 2021

Batavia Union Cemetery

Stephen Shinkle, Clerk

513-478-0920

Batavia Union Cemetery

65 N. Second Street

Suite 200

Batavia, Ohio 45103