Bethel-Tate grad talks summer on the diamond

It’s safe to say 2020 will be remembered for a long time, and not necessarily for good reasons.

However, not all memories made last year are bad ones. The year will always hold special meaning for Austin Newman, a Bethel-Tate High School graduate who had one of the more interesting ‘What I did this summer’ stories.

Newman was one of a select group of athletes to participate in the Battle of the Bourbon trail, a four-team ‘season’ featuring the Lexington Legends, then the single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, and the Florence Y’alls. Both teams created second teams that played in the same venue, with Lexington adding the Leyendas and Florence reviving the Freedom.

In late July, Newman tried out for Lexington and was selected to join the Legends shortly after.

“It was definitely one of the coolest experiences that I’ve ever encountered in the game of baseball,” Newman said.

Newman’s tryout with the Legends was not his first professional baseball tryout. He had tryouts with Frontier League teams in the past, but the financials never added up.

“They couldn’t really pay me much,” Newman said. “I had a job opportunity in Columbus to go teach, so I decided to go teach instead of pursuing a baseball career that wasn’t going pay me anything.”

Newman didn’t plan on trying out this time either, but he was convinced otherwise and traveled to Lexington.

“I just didn’t want to do it,” Newman said “Then I got a call from the Florence guy saying, ‘Hey, you really need to go try out. I’m like, alright, I’ll do it. I drove to Lexington and I ended up getting picked up from Lexington. I was supposed to get picked up by Florence, but Lexington, since I was at their tryout, they had first pick. They chose me, and I just kind of went for it.”

At the tryout, Newman showcased his arm and his bat. He said it was similar to other tryouts he had done in past years.

“It was like any other pro trial that I’ve ever been to,” Newman said. “I’m an infielder, so I took ground balls. All the coaches just watched. For batting practice, we just took some, some BP and then we faced off with the machine, which is pretty hard to hit. You can tell pretty quickly if someone can’t hit. If you can’t hit a machine, you probably can’t hit a 90 mile an hour fastball.”

Newman had a pretty good idea he would be added to a squad, but he wasn’t sure which one.

“[Finding out] was pretty awesome,” Newman said. “I knew I was going make one of the teams, I just didn’t know what my opportunity would be I got a call from the head guy at Lexington, and he was just pretty excited. It just felt really good.”

The Legends opened the season in Florence against the Y’alls on July 31. Newman started that game in front of a group of family and friends.

“The coolest thing was that our first game is at Florence on a Friday night,” Newman said. “I actually had a bunch of family in town from all over. My dad was able to get a suite up top. I started at third base that night and I got a couple of hits. It was definitely an experience I’ll never forget.”

That game ranked as one of the best memories from the season, according to Newman. It was not the only one, however.

“Starting the first game is pretty high up,” Newman said. “To experience that with my family… [it’s] something that we’ve always wanted. Another moment that stood out was when all the pro guys came in later in the season. Just how cool they were to us, guys who have ever played affiliated baseball in the pros.”

By mid-August, Newman was batting .307 with nine walks. He spent most of his time at second and third base, moving around a bit more once the team added Brandon Phillips, the former Cincinnati Reds infielder.

“There’s a reason why he is going to be a Hall of Famer one day, possibly,” Newman said. “He’s a Gold Glove guy. He definitely changed the mood of the dugout, as soon as he got there. We never played professional baseball, like in MLB. Once he got there, he just changed the entire mood. It was a good thing.”

Newman said he and Phillips still keep in touch, months after the season came to an end.

“He’s now one of my good friends,” Newman said. “He and I talk on the phone pretty often.

Looking back at his summer on the Bourbon Trail, Newman was thankful for the experience.

“It was a great opportunity,” Newman said. “I’ll never forget it.”