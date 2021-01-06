Stepping Stones to host 13th Annual Open Your Heart event

Submitted by Stepping Stones.

Stepping Stones will host the 2021 Open Your Heart event on Thursday, February 25 in a new, safe and socially-distanced format! Event chair Dina Taylor invites you to celebrate the event’s 13th year benefiting Stepping Stones’ mission to build pathways to independence and promote inclusion for people with developmental and physical disabilities.

Choose between three delicious meals from Eddie Merlot’s which will be delivered so you can celebrate in the comfort of your own home. The traditional raffle has been moved online. Plus, Stepping Stones has added a virtual silent auction. Supporters are also encouraged to purchase an art kit that will be donated to a participant in need.

“Individuals with disabilities have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” said Elizabeth Rogers, board member. “Stepping Stones and the families they serve need us more than ever and it is my hope that we’ll come together as a community to shower this wonderful agency with love.”

Event tickets are $125 per person. To order tickets and learn more about Open Your Heart, visit CincyOpenYourHeart.org. For more information, contact Kelly Crow at 513-965-5148 or email Kelly.Crow@SteppingStonesOhio.org.

Who: Stepping Stones

What: 13th Annual Open Your Heart

When: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Where: At Home

Why: To raise money for year-round programs benefiting children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Stepping Stones is a United Way partner agency serving more than 1,100 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills. For more information, visit www.SteppingStonesOhio.org.