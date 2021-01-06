National Blood Donor Month: Special gift

Submitted by Hoxworth Blood Center.

In honor of National Blood Donor Month, Hoxworth Blood Center will present a special gift to blood donors between Jan. 4 and Jan. 16. Donors at Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers and select blood drives will receive a limited-edition Hoxworth quarter-zip pullover when they donate blood or platelets between Monday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 16.

Cara Nicolas, associate director of public relations at Hoxworth, calls blood donors the unsung heroes in our community.

“Every day, patients in local hospitals need blood and platelets to survive traumas, organ transplants, and cancer treatments,” Nicolas said. “There is no artificial substitute for blood and no way to create it in a lab, so all of the blood needed for these treatments has to come from blood donors—individuals who don’t mind spending an hour or two to save the life of a stranger in their community. We’re proud of our team of lifesavers and excited to celebrate National Blood Donor Month this January.”

Nicolas added that blood centers across the U.S. see a drop in donor turnout during the winter months.

Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required of all donors.

To schedule a donation, visit hoxworth.org or call -513-451-0910.