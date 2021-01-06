Lions Reach Out: Gifting exceeded expectations

Submitted by New Richmond Schools.

Despite the pandemic, Lions Reach Out exceeded expectations for this year’s holiday giving program.

More than 50 families will benefit from the generosity of many, said Lions Reach Out founder and New Richmond High School teacher Sue Griffen as she expressed her deepest gratitude to all who contributed.

Lions Reach Out is a small charity that helps needy students and their families in the New Richmond Exempted Village School District. Because of the pandemic, several important fundraisers were canceled or modified in 2020 eliminating or reducing key sources of income for the nonprofit.

Staff members, community members, local and regional businesses all stepped up to help fill the gap, Ms. Griffen said.

The gifts were presented to the families on Dec. 21. Many volunteers have been busy preparing the packages and helped in distributing the gifts.