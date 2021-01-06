Great Oaks/Milford students develop adaptive device for young violinist

The violin is fully supported and you can hardly see the support. Photo / Milford Engineering

Violin donated by Antonio Violins in Cincinnati. Photo / Milford Engineering

Photo / Milford Engineering

Designed to fit her wheelchair by clamping on the back. Photo / Milford Engineering

Submitted by Great Oaks.

The talented young men and women in the Great Oaks Project Lead the Way program at Milford High School are at it again; this year they designed and built a gripping device to help a young girl, Oona, with physical disabilities hold a violin bow.

Bow holder “buddy” that helps Oona grip the bow. No product on the market fits her hand, so the students scanned an existing one, scaled it down, 3D printed a mold, and poured a polyurethane cast. Photo / Milford Engineering

This engineering and technology-based program is a satellite program of Great Oaks Career Campuses. In past years, the students have designed and built a prosthetic arm and adaptive devices for children.

Their work is a testament to their knowledge, talent and compassion.

Funds provided by a grant from the Makino Foundation.

