Great Oaks/Milford students develop adaptive device for young violinist







Submitted by Great Oaks.

The talented young men and women in the Great Oaks Project Lead the Way program at Milford High School are at it again; this year they designed and built a gripping device to help a young girl, Oona, with physical disabilities hold a violin bow.

This engineering and technology-based program is a satellite program of Great Oaks Career Campuses. In past years, the students have designed and built a prosthetic arm and adaptive devices for children.

Their work is a testament to their knowledge, talent and compassion.

Funds provided by a grant from the Makino Foundation.

