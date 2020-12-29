Shepherd joins HUFF Realty

Submitted by HUFF Realty.

Chris Shepherd has joined HUFF Realty.

Shepherd is the son of long-time Brown County business owners. He was raised in Mt. Orab before attending Miami University as a student athlete and eventually serving with the U.S. Marine Corps as a Navy Corpsman for 5 years. Upon completion of his military service, Chris and his family returned to the community, where he completed degrees from UC and NKU while serving Western Brown Local Schools as a wrestling coach and teacher for over a decade.

Shepherd has also spent nearly a decade as a highly successful transportation broker with a thriving national freight brokerage firm in Cincinnati. He has given back to the Southwest Ohio community, his Western Brown Local School system, and our country.

Shepherd is looking forward to the opportunity to show you how the diversity of his life experiences can benefit you in the search for your dream home or even just a place to hang your hat.

Shepherd works out of HUFF Realty Mt. Orab and you can reach him at 513-328-0905 or email at cshepherd@huff.com.

Also check out his website: www.soldbyshep.com.