Turpin rallies past Lady Eagles

The first 16 minutes of Milford’s 51-46 loss to Turpin on Wednesday, December 16 were, arguable, the best 16 minutes of basketball the Lady Eagles have played this season.

The second 16 minutes, not so much.

Milford blew a 31-13 halftime lead to the visiting Lady Spartans, allowing 38 second-half points while scoring just 15 to drop to 3-5 overall, 2-5 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

“We lost our composure,” head coach Dave Fallis said. “We’re still learning how to win. We talked to them and halftime, the first half is probably the best half of basketball we played all year. Then we came out and let down our guard. We thought we were okay with a 17 point lead, and they went on a run and we never responded. We’re still trying to get that person that can kind of rally the team. We don’t talk enough on the court. We didn’t rebound. We got outrebounded by 14 in the second half, Cecilia [Hilgefort] had eight offensive rebounds the second half and that was hard to overcome. We’ve got to work on the boxing out, rebounding. We’re a small game, we have got to win the rebound margin. We can’t get dominated in the rebound category like that.”

Hilgefort had just two points in the first half, but she erupted in the third and fourth quarters. She finished the contest with 20 points, 14 rebounds (10 offensive) and four steals.

Early on, the Lady Eagles appeared to be well on their way to a league win. The team dominated the first half, overcoming a slow start from the field thanks to a tenacious defensive effort.

“We just put in a press a couple days ago,” Fallis said. “Full-court, and that’s where we got a lot of turnovers, got a lot of energy with our group. Then we started hitting shots. We started off real cold, I think we missed our first six but after that we kind of got back in line to the way we’re able to shoot.”

For the game, Milford shot 30.9 percent as a tam (17 of 55). Kaylie McKenney led the squad with 14 points and eight rebounds. Olivia Thierauf added 10 points and eight boards off the bench. Miah O’Toole also tallied eight points.

Three days later, the Lady Eagles dropped a 64-50 contest to Lebanon, falling to 2-6 overall and 2-6 in the ECC.

”We make a couple of steps forward and then we kind of regress a little bit,” Fallis said. “We’re still learning to win. It’s taken longer than we all thought, but it’s a great group of kids. We know what they’re capable of doing. You saw it in the first half [against Turpin], they looked fantastic. We just have to put a complete game together.”

McKenney led all Milford scorers in that game with 13 points. She also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Madalyn Hills and O’Toole had 12 points each.

Milford is slated to return to action on Monday, December 28 with a road game at Edgewood.