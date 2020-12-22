The Batavia Bulldogs capped off the first half of the 2020-2021 season with another streak-snapping victory.

Three days after beating the Western Brown Broncos for the first time in over four years, Batavia returned to the court and picked up another road win, a 66-53 victory over the New Richmond Lions. The win snaps Batavia’s five-game losing streak to the Lions, a skid that dates back almost four years.

“They’ve had our number the last couple of years, they’ve been good,” Batavia head coach Aaron Brose said. “[New Richmond head coach] Brian [McMonigle] does a great job with them. They take you out of a lot of stuff you want to run. Offensively, that was probably the best we played all year as far as efficiency. That helped out tremendously.”

Batavia’s last win over the Lions came in 2017, a 66-49 road win on January 20. In that game, the Bulldogs stormed ahead 26-8 after one quarter. Early on, it appeared this Batavia team was well on the way to matching that start.

The Bulldogs scored the first seven points of the game, only to see New Richmond quickly answer. The Lions scored eight straight points to briefly take the lead, but Batavia led 14-12 after one quarter.

By the 5:47 mark of the second period, Batavia had built a 20-14 advantage. The Bulldogs turned that into a 30-25 lead at halftime.

New Richmond wasted no time tying things up in the third quarter. Shep Lansaw drained a three, then Tyler Sininger laid one in off the backboard to tie the game at 30.

Batavia went on a 16-7 run at that point, taking a 46-37 lead with 1:45 to play. New Richmond trimmed into that margin again, and a late basket by Will Hess cut the deficit to 48-43 heading into the fourth quarter.

New Richmond’s offense went cold in the period. The Lions took over four minutes to score any points and didn’t have a field goal until late in the period. By that point, Batavia had built out a double-digit lead the Lions were unable to overcome.

“We were, defensively, just way worse than what we typically are,” McMonigle said. “It was disappointing, but hats off to Batavia. They came out and played well.”

McMonigle said the Lions, who do not play again until the new year, will look to use that time to rest and ready for a stretch run.

“We just didn’t come out ready to play,” McMonigle said. “It’s as simple as that. They just pushed us around and we let them do it. We have to regroup, it’ll be nice having a couple days off for winter break. We’ll come back strong and turn things around the second half of the season.”

Two days earlier, New Richmond’s defense had keyed a fourth-quarter rally against Anderson. A pressure defense that forced turnovers allowed the Lions to come back from a 12-point deficit in that contest, but Batavia was ready for it.

“We talked about that a little beforehand,” Brose said. “Every one of their games have been close. We talked about that…this is a New Richmond team that will not give up. We cannot be careless with the basketball because they’re too aggressive and they’ll turn it the other way real quick.”

Statistically, Batavia was led by Mason Weisbrodt, who finished with 22 points. Kellen Epps added 12 for the Bulldogs. That duo also played a key role in limiting New Richmond’s second-chance opportunities late in the contest after a bit of a rough start on the Lions’ first possession.

“I thought Epps and Weisbrodt did a better job of getting their body on their man,” Brose said. Their bigs are physically strong. They did a good job getting bodies out on them, trying to go find them and limit them to one.”

Seven Batavia players scored at least two points in the game. Owen Wiscombe finished with eight. Max Applegate tallied 12, while Kyler Myers (six), Mick Heckard (four) and Robert Lisk (two) were all able to crack the scoring column.

“Guys filled their roles the way they’re supposed to,” Brose said. “We just moved the ball well, found the right person who made the right decision. The last couple games, we’ve been kind of sloppy with the basketball. I thought we were better with it…I thought we were good with making the right decision find the right person and not trying to do too much.”

The win ran Batavia’s record to 8-0 overall, 3-0 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s American Division. New Richmond dropped to 2-3 with the loss.

Though there were a few rescheduled to different dates than originally planned, Batavia was able to get in every game scheduled to be played before the new year, something Brose is thankful for.

“We got eight games in, I couldn’t be happier,” Brose said. “The kids got a chance to play. A lot of people are hit or miss, we were able to get all eight we had scheduled in and that’s great for them.”