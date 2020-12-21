Submitted by Mercy.
Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings.
Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.
For eight years, Mercy Health’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.
For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.
You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.
Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in January:
Anderson Township, Kroger
7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45244
January 28, 2021, 8 a.m.
Evendale, Mercy Health – Evendale Family Medicine
10475 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241
January 25, 2021, 8 a.m.
Evendale, Walgreens
3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241
January 15, 2021, 8 a.m.
Fairfield, Mercy Health – Fairfield Family Medicine
741 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014
January 6, 2021, 1 p.m.
Finneytown, Kroger
8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231
January 28, 2021, 1 p.m.
Georgetown, Mercy Health – Georgetown Family Medicine
4881 State Route 125, Georgetown, OH 45121
January 11, 2021, 8 a.m.
Mason, Deerfield Town Center
5503 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, OH 45040
January 12, 2021, 1 p.m.
Mt. Orab, HealthSource of Ohio
150 Health Partners Circle, Mt. Orab, OH 45154
January 8, 2021, 8 a.m.
New Richmond, HealthSource of Ohio
100 River Valley Blvd., New Richmond, OH 45157
January 19, 2021, 2 p.m.
Northgate, Kroger
3636 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251
January 12, 2021, 8 a.m.
January 21, 2021, 8 a.m.
Oakley, Rookwood Commons
2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209
January 13, 2021, 8 a.m.
Sardinia, Mercy Health – Sardinia Family Medicine
7109 Bachman Road, Sardinia, OH 45171
January 8, 2021, 1 p.m.
Seaman, Mercy Health – Adams County Family Medicine
17790 Route 247, Seaman, OH 45679
January 11, 2021, noon
West Chester, Mercy Health – West Chester Family Medicine
8859 Brookside Ave., West Chester, OH 45069
January 6, 2021, 8 a.m.
Western Hills, Dillards
6290 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211
January 4, 2021, 8 a.m.
Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.
Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.