Submitted by Mercy.

Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

For eight years, Mercy Health’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in January:

Anderson Township, Kroger

7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45244

January 28, 2021, 8 a.m.

Evendale, Mercy Health – Evendale Family Medicine

10475 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

January 25, 2021, 8 a.m.

Evendale, Walgreens

3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

January 15, 2021, 8 a.m.

Fairfield, Mercy Health – Fairfield Family Medicine

741 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

January 6, 2021, 1 p.m.

Finneytown, Kroger

8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

January 28, 2021, 1 p.m.

Georgetown, Mercy Health – Georgetown Family Medicine

4881 State Route 125, Georgetown, OH 45121

January 11, 2021, 8 a.m.

Mason, Deerfield Town Center

5503 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, OH 45040

January 12, 2021, 1 p.m.

Mt. Orab, HealthSource of Ohio

150 Health Partners Circle, Mt. Orab, OH 45154

January 8, 2021, 8 a.m.

New Richmond, HealthSource of Ohio

100 River Valley Blvd., New Richmond, OH 45157

January 19, 2021, 2 p.m.

Northgate, Kroger

3636 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

January 12, 2021, 8 a.m.

January 21, 2021, 8 a.m.

Oakley, Rookwood Commons

2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

January 13, 2021, 8 a.m.

Sardinia, Mercy Health – Sardinia Family Medicine

7109 Bachman Road, Sardinia, OH 45171

January 8, 2021, 1 p.m.

Seaman, Mercy Health – Adams County Family Medicine

17790 Route 247, Seaman, OH 45679

January 11, 2021, noon

West Chester, Mercy Health – West Chester Family Medicine

8859 Brookside Ave., West Chester, OH 45069

January 6, 2021, 8 a.m.

Western Hills, Dillards

6290 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

January 4, 2021, 8 a.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.