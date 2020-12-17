Kroger online grocery pickup service comes to New Richmond

By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

People in the New Richmond area will soon have another option for procuring their groceries.

Kroger is setting up an online grocery pickup location at 415 Sycamore Street, near the intersection of state Route 52, in New Richmond.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and alcohol will be available to order with a valid identification.

The Kroger service, called Hometown Pickup, will begin on Dec. 18.

“We know that sometimes folks are a little further away from a [Kroger] grocery store than they might prefer, so we launched our Hometown Pickup opportunity in a couple of different locations around Ohio, to try to bring those groceries closer and make it a little more convenient for our customers,”

Erin Rolfes, Kroger media contact for the Cincinnati/Dayton Division, said.

To use the service, customers need to go to www.kroger.com, or launch the Kroger app on their phone, and start shopping online for their groceries.

When prompted, customers should type in the zip code 45157 and choose the 415 Sycamore Street location as well as the time that they’d like to pick up their groceries.

The service is offered free for customers on orders of $35 or more.

When customers pull in to pick up their groceries, they’ll see a Kroger’s refrigerated truck, and they’ll be asked to call a designated phone number to let the Kroger associates on duty know that they’ve arrived. Then, the associates will put the groceries into the customer’s vehicle, and the customer can drive away.

“We want to make sure that it’s very friendly and socially distanced; we want to make sure that everyone feels safe,” Rolfes said.

Currently, there’s no set length of time for the Hometown Pickup program in New Richmond to run.

“Right now, I don’t know that we have an end date in mind,”Rolfes said. “Just like anything else we do as a kind of a learning opportunity, we are able to try some things and see how they work, and how customers respond, so if folks are interested in it, I don’t see a reason that we would end it anytime soon.”

She added, “Right now, it seems like a new offering that we’ll offer as long as folks are interested in it.”

Rolfes would not say whether or not the Hometown Pickup service offering in New Richmond was a precursor to a Kroger store coming to the area.

“We look at capital on an annual basis and how we might expand within our division, and I’m not

aware of any plans that have changed,” she added. “It’s possible, but I’m not aware of any plans at this time.”