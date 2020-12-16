Virtual winter hikes to replace guided tours

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will offer virtual hikes in lieu of the traditional in-person guided tours held in January and February of each year. The naturalist-led, online series will give Ohioans an opportunity to plan their own winter hikes while maintaining a safe social distance.

“ODNR is committed to ensuring that everyone can safely get outdoors, enjoy their annual winter hikes, and get fit naturally to start the new year,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Just because we can’t all hike together doesn’t mean Ohioans will have to miss out on some of the prettiest winter views across the state.”

Throughout the winter months, virtual hikes of state park trails, including well-known favorites and less-traveled options, will be presented on Facebook and the ODNR website by knowledgeable guides. Beginning January 1, 2020, ODNR will offer a variety of tools and online resources so hikers can safely plan a self-guided outing. In addition to an overview of the trails, hikers can expect a review of safety tips for hiking in the cold and wintry weather. The do’s and don’ts of outdoor recreation in cold weather can also be found here.

ODNR will be releasing a limited-edition 2021 Ohio Winter Hike patch so hikers can commemorate their participation in the virtual hike program. The patch will be available for sale by February at reserveohio.com.

After a chilly day of hiking, your family can warm up in front of a fire in your own cozy cabin in the woods or a room at one of our beautiful state park lodges. Consider a winter getaway by visiting greatohiolodges.com or reserveohio.com and plan your next outdoor adventure. Our staff is taking all necessary precautions to ensure that your stay is safe and worry-free from check-in to check-out, and every moment in between.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all.

Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.