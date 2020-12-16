Ohio: $12 million grants to improve air quality

Submitted by the Ohio EPA.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson announced today that nearly $12 million in grants will be awarded to 40 entities, including 10 Ohio school districts, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel vehicles and equipment.

“Aging diesel vehicles are a major contributor to air pollution across the country, and this program allows Ohio to get some of these vehicles off of our roads,” said Governor DeWine. “The grants will help local schools, governments, and businesses defray the costs of replacing old vehicles with new, environmentally friendly alternatives.”

“Nitrogen oxide emissions are major contributors to ground-level ozone pollution and older vehicles are a leading source of these emissions. This program results in significant reductions of pollutants, especially in our urban areas, and helps Ohio meet federal air quality standards,” Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson said. “This round also includes the first grants awarded for all-electric trucks, reflecting the availability of new vehicle technologies.”

Ohio EPA estimates this year’s grants will remove 36 tons of nitrogen oxide and 7.7 tons of other air pollutants annually.

Award recipients are:

908 Equipment, LLC, Cuyahoga County, $84,643 for 25 percent of the cost to replace four model year 2005 diesel-powered school buses with four new diesel-powered school buses;

City of Alliance, Stark County, $250,000 for 43.2 percent of the cost to replace three model year 2001 and 2003 class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with three new class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Benton-Carroll-Salem Local Schools, Ottawa County, $50,000 for 25 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2008 and 2009 diesel-powered school buses with two new diesel-powered school buses;

Boston Township, Summit County, $81,288 for 70 percent of the cost to replace one model year 1995 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight truck with one new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight truck;

Brunswick Hills Township, Medina County, $50,000 for 30.6 percent of the cost to replace one model year 1997 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight truck with one new Class 8 diesel- powered local freight truck;

Centerville City Schools, Montgomery County, $200,500 for 25 percent of the cost to replace eight model year 2006 diesel-powered school buses with eight new diesel-powered school buses;

City of Cincinnati, Hamilton County, $391,950 for 45 percent of the cost to replace four model year 2007 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with four new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

City of Cleveland Heights, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, and Summit counties, $128,778 for 40 percent of the cost to replace three model year 2002-2008 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with three new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Cohen Transport Inc, Butler, Hamilton, and Montgomery counties, $179,875 for 25 percent of the cost to replace five model year 1996-2007 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with five new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

City of Elyria, Lorain County, $161,893 for 50 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2002 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with two new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

City of Fairfield, Butler County, $50,635 for 30 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2000 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with two new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Franklin County Engineer, Franklin County, $100,000 for 24.7 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2008 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with two new Class 8 biodiesel-powered local freight trucks;

G & J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc., Butler, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Madison, and Warren counties, $729,377 for 25 percent of the cost to replace 30 model year 1996-2009 Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight trucks with 30 new Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight trucks; and $254,000 for 25 percent of the cost to replace nine model year 2003-2007 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with nine new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA), Cuyahoga County, $2 million for 63.7 percent of the cost to replace six model year 2001 diesel-powered transit buses with six new compressed natural gas (CNG) powered transit buses;

Home of City Fresh & The George Jones Farm, Cuyahoga and Lorain counties, $110,000 for 60.5 percent of the cost to replace one model year 1996 Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight truck with one new Class 4-7 all-electric powered local freight truck;

Independent Development Corporation, Butler, Hamilton, and Warren counties, $232,435 for 25 percent of the cost to replace eight model year 1999-2008 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with eight new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Jackson Township, Franklin County, $83,109 for 30 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2006 and 2008 diesel-powered Class 8 local freight trucks with two new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Jade Shank Trucking LLC, Lucas County, $105,875 for 25 percent of the cost to replace three model year 2004-2007 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with three new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

John R. Jurgensen Company, Butler, Hamilton, and Warren counties, $23,992 for 25 percent of the cost to replace one model year 2000 Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight truck with a new Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight truck; and $91,634 for 25 percent of the cost to replace three model year 2000-2002 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with three new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

KM Trucking, Stark County, $63,666 for 25 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2009 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with two new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Lucas County Engineer’s Office, Lucas County, $209,454 for 33.3 percent of the cost to replace six model year 2004-2009 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with six new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Mansfield Oil Company, Delaware, Franklin, Licking, and Madison counties; $163,425 for 20 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2003 and 2004 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with two new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

MC Trucking, LLC, Butler, Hamilton, and Warren counties; $223,144 for 25 percent of the cost to replace seven model years 2004 and 2007 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with seven new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

New Albany Plain Local School District, Franklin County, $129,111 for 25 percent of the cost to replace six model year 2005-2007 diesel-powered school buses with six new diesel-powered school buses;

Newark City Schools, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties, $188,580 for 35 percent of the cost to replace six model year 2001-2005 diesel-powered school buses with six new diesel-powered school buses;

City of Norton, Summit County, $73,000 for 44.7 percent of the cost to replace two class 4-7 model year 1997 and 2000 diesel-powered local freight trucks with two new diesel-powered local freight trucks; and $120,000 for 44.4 percent of the cost to replace two class 8 model year 1999 and 2003 diesel-powered local freight trucks with two new diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Ohio State University, Franklin County, $697,485 for 30 percent of the cost to replace four model year 2003 and 2005 diesel-powered transit buses with four new CNG powered transit buses;

Ohio Valley Waste Service, Inc., Geauga, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties; $588,248 for 22.5 percent of the cost to replace seven model years 1998-2008 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with seven new Class 8 CNG powered local freight trucks;

Olmsted Falls Board of Education, Cuyahoga and Lorain counties, $94,776 for 50 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2002 and 2004 diesel-powered school buses with two new diesel-powered school buses;

City of Richmond Heights, Cuyahoga County, $59,862 for 75 percent of the cost to replace one model year 2000 Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight truck with a new Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight trucks; and $151,612 for 50 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2002-2003 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with two new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Riverside Local School District, Geauga and Lake counties, $200,000 for 23.4 percent of the cost to replace 10 model year 2001-2006 diesel-powered school buses with 10 new diesel-powered school buses;

Scioto Ready Mix, Delaware, Franklin, and Licking counties, $187,500 for 25 percent of the cost to replace five model year 1999 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with five new Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks;

Shaker Heights City School District, Cuyahoga County, $50,000 for 25.8 percent of the cost to replace two model year 2009 diesel-powered school buses with two new diesel-powered school buses;

South-Western City School District, Franklin County, $518,811 for 22.5 percent of the cost to replace 23 model year 2003-2005 diesel-powered school buses with 23 new diesel-powered school buses;

Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties, $1,192,657 for 15 percent of the cost to replace 15 model year 2006-2009 diesel-powered transit buses with 15 new diesel-powered transit buses;

Sycamore Community Schools, Hamilton County, $85,012 for 25 percent of the cost to replace four model year 2005 diesel-powered school buses with four new diesel-powered school buses,

Trumbull County Commissioners, Trumbull County, $592,342 for 50 percent of the cost to replace five model years 2004 and 2007 Class 8 diesel-powered local freight trucks with five new Class 8 CNG powered local freight trucks;

Youngstown City Schools, Mahoning County, $387,075 for 24.8 percent of the cost to replace 17 model year 2004-2007 diesel-powered school buses with 17 new propane powered school buses;

Zebar Enterprises, Lucas County, $550,000 for 59.2 percent of the cost to replace five model year 1999-2008 Class 4-7 diesel-powered local freight trucks with five new Class 4-7 all-electric powered local freight trucks.

The grants are funded from dollars allocated to Ohio from the settlement of an enforcement action taken against Volkswagen and its affiliated companies by U.S. EPA and the state of California for violations under the Clean Air Act. During his time as Attorney General, Governor DeWine, along with other state attorneys general, worked to ensure that states would receive their share of funding from the settlement.

The grant program is investing $75 million over 10 years to reduce nitrogen oxide pollution in Ohio. This is the third year for the program.

Selection considerations were given for specifically targeted reduction categories (e.g. school and transit buses, and heavy-duty trucks) and to vehicle replacement projects that would produce the largest reduction of nitrogen oxide emissions for the grant dollars invested.

The organizations and businesses receiving grants were selected by a committee of Ohio EPA and Ohio Department of Transportation representatives.

Ohio EPA has posted a copy the state’s Beneficiary Mitigation Plan for spending these funds on the Agency’s VW program webpage.