Jungle Jim’s is selling holiday meals to-go

Submitted by Jungle Jim’s.

On sale Dec. 9 – Dec. 18

Trying to create the perfect holiday meal, but don’t know where to start? Leave the shopping to us! Jungle Jim’s is offering Ready-to-Heat and Ready-to-Cook Chef-created holiday meals!

Chef’s holiday meals include everything you need to host a spectacular holiday at home, including a fresh, brined, seasoned turkey or a smoked, spiral sliced ham, delicious gourmet sides, dessert, and more! Whether you’re looking to cook yourself or want a quick and easy holiday meal without sacrificing quality, we’ve built two packages to fit your needs.

Ready-to-Cook

The Ready-to-Cook package includes a whole, UNCOOKED turkey, your choice of three delicious side dishes, dessert, and more!

Ready-to-Heat

The Ready-to-Heat package includes PRECOOKED sliced turkey breast or a smoked spiral sliced ham, your choice of three delicious side dishes, dessert, and more!

PLUS, to make things easy, we are including a step-by-step guide for preparing your Chef Creations package!

Visit Junglejims.com/Chefcreations to order yours today!